Highgate Albion Reserves seal comfortable win over Hendonians

PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 December 2019

Highgate Albion celebrating their fourth goal of the match (Pic: Hugues.Visuals)

Highgate Albion Reserves sealed a 4-0 victory over Hendonians to bounce back to winning ways in the Barnet Sunday Football League Division Two encounter.

A frustrating first half followed with few chances and heavy winds making it an unpredictable affair for both clubs.

The second half started the same as the first but the introduction of substitutes Anthoney Dalton and John McNamara turned the game on its head.

Albion captain Daniel Glaude took a long range free kick and smashed it into the top right hand corner.

The goal was the catalyst that was needed and Albion started playing some great stuff with Anthoney Dalton playing through Alfie Francis to hammer the ball into the back of the net.

Albion surged forward again and won a penalty which was converted by midfielder John McNamara to make it 3-0.

The final goal of the game came courtesy of a John McNamara freekick finding Daniel Deeney at the back post who headed home.

A return to winning ways for Highgate Albion left manager John Eager delighted: "Its always nice to get three points but to do it in the manor that we did by sticking to the game plan was excellent.

"The result takes us second with a game in hand over the leaders so just need more of the same going forward."

Albion's next fixture is a home tie against New Barnet on Sunday at 10.30am.

