Highgate Albion Reserves progress in Challenge Cup with shock upset

PUBLISHED: 16:09 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 28 November 2019

Highgate Albion Reserves face the camera (Pic: John Eager)

Highgate Albion Reserves sealed a 3-1 win over Barnet Sunday League Premier League contenders Finchley in the Challenge Cup second round.

Albion now progress into the second round after that win where they will hope to keep this cup run alive.

They started well, but when a back pass slowed down in the wet ground a Finchley striker caught on to it and lifted it over there keeper's head to give them the lead.

After halftime Albion kept the pressure high and after a scramble from a corner Paul Reid poked into the bottom corner to level the score.

A push in the back on Alan Callahan then gave Highgate a penalty in which Jon McNamara stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Highgate then held firm to shut Finchley out before they netted a third as a great corner from Keegan Cole found Harry Scanell inside the box with the latter heading home to seal their progress.

