Highgate Albion progress in FA National Sunday Cup
PUBLISHED: 17:10 14 November 2019
Archant
Highgate Albion moved into the last 32 of the FA National Sunday Cup with victory over Palmers FC.
They fell behind against the Essex treble winners to a well taken header from a free-kick on 10 minutes.
But Highgate hit back in style with four goals over the next half an hour.
You may also want to watch:
Man of the match Bradley Osborne levelled with an excellent free-kick, before Pete Riley's diving header capped off a flowing move.
Osborne and Excellence Muhemba added further goals after more good passing moves to make it 4-1, but Palmers hit back early in the second half.
Michael Coffey made it 5-2 on 62 minutes, though, to secure victory and earn Albion a home tie on December 8.
Manager Adam Shahein said: "This is a great day for the club as we continue to grow and raise our profile on the Sunday football scene, with everybody's hard work at the club finally beginning to show."