Highgate Albion progress in FA National Sunday Cup

Action from Highgate Albion's clash with Palmers Archant

Highgate Albion moved into the last 32 of the FA National Sunday Cup with victory over Palmers FC.

They fell behind against the Essex treble winners to a well taken header from a free-kick on 10 minutes.

But Highgate hit back in style with four goals over the next half an hour.

Man of the match Bradley Osborne levelled with an excellent free-kick, before Pete Riley's diving header capped off a flowing move.

Osborne and Excellence Muhemba added further goals after more good passing moves to make it 4-1, but Palmers hit back early in the second half.

Michael Coffey made it 5-2 on 62 minutes, though, to secure victory and earn Albion a home tie on December 8.

Manager Adam Shahein said: "This is a great day for the club as we continue to grow and raise our profile on the Sunday football scene, with everybody's hard work at the club finally beginning to show."