Highgate Albion Reserves continue impressive winning streak

Highgate Albion face the camera (Pic: John Eager) Archant

Highgate Albion Reserves made it eight wins in a row with an 8-2 win against Mill Hill Club de Futbol and in doing so went top of the table two points clear of title rivals Hendonians and Borehamwood Rovers.

Prolific goalscorer Alfie Francis put in a man of the match performance with a hat-trick, as Anthoney Dalton grabbed a brace.

John McNamara fired home from the penalty spot, while Anthony Dowsett scored with a header from a corner and debutant Harry Scannell stepped off the bench to fire home a long-range strike and complete the tally.

A spokesman said: "Another great day at the office for the lads who showed great character to come from two goals behind to win."

A tough run of cup fixtures over the next month begins on Sunday against North London Athletic with skipper Daniel Glaude taking charge while manager John Eager is on holiday.