Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Highgate Albion Reserves continue impressive winning streak

PUBLISHED: 16:19 24 October 2019

Highgate Albion face the camera (Pic: John Eager)

Highgate Albion face the camera (Pic: John Eager)

Archant

Highgate Albion Reserves made it eight wins in a row with an 8-2 win against Mill Hill Club de Futbol and in doing so went top of the table two points clear of title rivals Hendonians and Borehamwood Rovers.

Prolific goalscorer Alfie Francis put in a man of the match performance with a hat-trick, as Anthoney Dalton grabbed a brace.

You may also want to watch:

John McNamara fired home from the penalty spot, while Anthony Dowsett scored with a header from a corner and debutant Harry Scannell stepped off the bench to fire home a long-range strike and complete the tally.

A spokesman said: "Another great day at the office for the lads who showed great character to come from two goals behind to win."

A tough run of cup fixtures over the next month begins on Sunday against North London Athletic with skipper Daniel Glaude taking charge while manager John Eager is on holiday.

Most Read

Notorious Muswell Hill murderer died after hours in ‘excruciating pain’ in prison cell and ‘unacceptable’ ambulance delay

Serial killer Dennis Nilsen

Inspectors find ‘morale is rising’ at Hampstead school under new management

Heathside Prep School's main offices in New End, as they looked in April 2019. Picture: Polly Hancock

Pedestrian sustains ‘life-changing’ injuries after driver crashes into her at Archway bus stop

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries when a car collided with her at a bus stop in Highgate Hill. Picture: Google Maps

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Redesign London for people, not cars, says top respiratory doctor as NHS declares air pollution ‘emergency’

Christmas shoppers walk along the pedestrianised Oxford Street, London, when it was closed to attract shoppers. Picture: John Stillwell

Most Read

Notorious Muswell Hill murderer died after hours in ‘excruciating pain’ in prison cell and ‘unacceptable’ ambulance delay

Serial killer Dennis Nilsen

Inspectors find ‘morale is rising’ at Hampstead school under new management

Heathside Prep School's main offices in New End, as they looked in April 2019. Picture: Polly Hancock

Pedestrian sustains ‘life-changing’ injuries after driver crashes into her at Archway bus stop

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries when a car collided with her at a bus stop in Highgate Hill. Picture: Google Maps

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Redesign London for people, not cars, says top respiratory doctor as NHS declares air pollution ‘emergency’

Christmas shoppers walk along the pedestrianised Oxford Street, London, when it was closed to attract shoppers. Picture: John Stillwell

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Highgate Albion Reserves continue impressive winning streak

Highgate Albion face the camera (Pic: John Eager)

Cricket: North Midd toast title success at league dinner

North Middlesex CC members celebrate

Hampstead & Westminster’s unbeaten women work hard to pass Loughborough test

Hampstead & Westminster celebrate (pic Andy Smith)

My critics have short memories, insists Arsenal boss Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the training session at London Colney, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Rugby: England ‘ready for heavyweight contest’ with All Blacks

England's Owen Farrell (left) and head coach Eddie Jones during a press conference at The Hilton Tokyo Bay Hotel.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists