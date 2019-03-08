Cup joy for Highgate thirds and Eager is now plotting league success!

Middlesex Sunday Junior Trophy final: Bedfront & Feltham 2 Highgate Albion thirds 3

Alan Callaghan in action for Highgate Albion's third-team during the Middlesex Sunday Junior Trophy final against Bedfont & Feltham (pic: Chris Benn/Middlesex FA). Alan Callaghan in action for Highgate Albion's third-team during the Middlesex Sunday Junior Trophy final against Bedfont & Feltham (pic: Chris Benn/Middlesex FA).

Highgate Albion's third-team claimed the Middlesex Sunday Junior Trophy at the weekend following a thrilling encounter with Bedfont & Feltham.

It was a big occasion for the St Aloysius Sports Ground outfit after a sensational turnaround since the arrival of manager John Eager in July.

Albion have gone from being relegated and winning just four games last season to winning a cup final and challenging for the Barnet Sunday Football League Division Three title following a big rebuilding job last summer.

Manager Eager said: “It's an incredible achievement for all of us involved and full credit to the lads who gave everything they had to win the game.

“Thank you to the travelling support who came from Camden, we really couldn't have done it without you. This is our first bit of silverware together and it's even more special the fact that it is a Middlesex FA County Cup.

“Sunday was such an amazing day and I've made memories for life with the best group of lads and winning my first trophy as a manager in the process makes it even better.

“Now we turn our attention to the league where if we win our remaining three games of the season we can win the title.

“Lastly a special thanks to our sponsors Karavas Restaurant and Glenthorne Construction for all their support this year. It means a lot to everyone.”

Sunday's cup success occurred after Alan Callaghan hit a double in the 3-2 final win.

Highgate made a superb start to proceedings and took the lead in the second minute when a volley by Callaghan flew into the corner.

Bedfont replied straight away though, and levelled with 12 gone when James Stacey slotted into the empty net after a mix-up.

The action-packed start didn't stop and Albion went back ahead in the 19th minute when John McNamara was denied, but the rebound was smashed home by Anthony Dalton.

After a quieter period, another goal arrived before the break and it felt a crucial one as Callaghan was set up by Paul Reid and he tapped home at the back post.

Bedfont, to their credit, didn't give up and pulled one back to set up a nervy finale, but Highgate held on to secure silverware.

The man of the match award was presented to Callaghan and then manager Eager and captain Daniel Glaude collected the trophy and presented it to the rest of the team as they celebrated winning their first silverware of the season.

Albion are dreaming of more success, however, and know if they win their final three league games this season, they will be crowned title winners.