Highgate Albion progress into London Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Highgate Albion fought their way back to seal a penalty shoot-out victory over Kenningwell to progress into the quarter-finals of the London Challenge Cup.

Highgate took the league in the fifth as Pele Riley found the back of the net but opponents Kenningwell hit back with three goals of their own before half-time.

Highgate soon found themselves 5-1 down in the 58th minute - despite bringing on James Esprit and Rob Magwood at half-time.

Esprit then scored a back heel from the edge of the box seven minutes later before T.Kennedy netted a third for Highgate.

In the 75th minute Esprit attempted another back heel at goal which the Kenningwell goalkeeper saved but only parried too Solomon Ofori who smashed it home.

Eight minutes from time Esprit rolled the ball to Ofori who beat two men and lashed a shot into the top corner to level the game at 5-5.

The game then went to penalties where Highgate ran out 4-1 winners.

They will now face YouTube side Baiteze Squad on December, 1.

Manager Adam Shahein said: "In the last half hour Highgate showed incredible fight and attitude.

"Credit to the Kenningwell lads they were outstanding today but we showed great grit and determination to get back into the contest.

"Anything is possible if you never say never and don't give up."