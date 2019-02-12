Highgate win battle of the Albions to reach cup final

Highgate Albion's first-team face the camera (pic: John Eager). Archant

Middlesex Sunday League Premier Cup semi-final: Highgate Albion 5 Chiswick Griffin Albion 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Highgate Albion reached the final of the Middlesex Sunday League Premier Cup at the weekend with a 5-1 victory over Chiswick Griffin Albion.

After falling behind in the 30th minute, the local club, who play at St Aloysius Sports Ground, turned the tie around to triumph in the last-four encounter.

It remained 1-0 until half time, though, and a tactical switch was the catalyst for Highgate’s first-team to get the job done.

Tage Kennedy levelled for the hosts on the hour mark and they never looked back afterwards.

Lewis Toomey made it 2-1 with 75 played following Samuel Adams’ cross and then Bradley Osborne extended their lead in the 80th minute, after good work by Brandon McKenna.

With a two-goal advantage, the home side were able to pick off the visitors, who pushed for a way back into the contest.

McKenna enjoyed the added space on offer and dribbled past two opponents before he found the net from a tight angle.

The same man then wrapped up the win with an even better finish to set up a final date with Old Southall later this season.

James Espirit claimed man of the match for Highgate and they visit Northumberland Park Rangers next in the Barnet Sunday League Challenge Cup.