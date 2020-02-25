Highgate Albion progress into semi-finals of Middlesex Junior Cup

Highgate Albion Reserves progressed into the semi-finals of the Middlesex Junior Cup thanks to a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over British Airways.

They held a minutes silence prior to their quarter final tie in loving memory of Melanie McCarthy McNamara who was tragically taken eight years ago on February, 8, 2012.

Albion spurned a host of chances in the first half as they struggled to play against the wind and counteract the difficult windy conditions.

British Airways should of gone ahead shortly before the break but a reflex save by goalkeeper Graham Loki kept the scores level.

Throughout the second half it was real end to end stuff with Airways threatening from set pieces whilst Albion hit them on the counted attack.

Shane McNamara missed a glorious chance after racing the length of the pitch only for the Airways keeper to keep him out.

Albion began to ride their luck in the closing stages with BA looking more and more threatening of the two sides with Daniel Glaude giving a penalty away which the BA striker put wide much to the relief of Highgate Albion.

The final whistle eventually went and for the second round in a row the game went to penalties.

They sealed a 5-4 win in the shoot-out with goalkeeper Graham Loki scoring the winning penalty once again, like in the last round.

Loki said: "The boys couldn't finish the job within the 90 mins so had to put it into my hands no pun intended."

While boss John Eager added: "It certainly wasn't our smoothest performance of the season and we made a lot more hard work of it than it should of been but we got there in the end.

"The important thing is we got the result in the end following another nervy penalty shoot out."