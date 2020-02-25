Search

Advanced search

Highgate Albion progress into semi-finals of Middlesex Junior Cup

PUBLISHED: 10:07 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 25 February 2020

Highgate Albion during the penalty shoot-out against British Airways (Pic: John Eager)

Highgate Albion during the penalty shoot-out against British Airways (Pic: John Eager)

Archant

Highgate Albion Reserves progressed into the semi-finals of the Middlesex Junior Cup thanks to a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over British Airways.

They held a minutes silence prior to their quarter final tie in loving memory of Melanie McCarthy McNamara who was tragically taken eight years ago on February, 8, 2012.

Albion spurned a host of chances in the first half as they struggled to play against the wind and counteract the difficult windy conditions.

British Airways should of gone ahead shortly before the break but a reflex save by goalkeeper Graham Loki kept the scores level.

Throughout the second half it was real end to end stuff with Airways threatening from set pieces whilst Albion hit them on the counted attack.

You may also want to watch:

Shane McNamara missed a glorious chance after racing the length of the pitch only for the Airways keeper to keep him out.

Albion began to ride their luck in the closing stages with BA looking more and more threatening of the two sides with Daniel Glaude giving a penalty away which the BA striker put wide much to the relief of Highgate Albion.

The final whistle eventually went and for the second round in a row the game went to penalties.

They sealed a 5-4 win in the shoot-out with goalkeeper Graham Loki scoring the winning penalty once again, like in the last round.

Loki said: "The boys couldn't finish the job within the 90 mins so had to put it into my hands no pun intended."

While boss John Eager added: "It certainly wasn't our smoothest performance of the season and we made a lot more hard work of it than it should of been but we got there in the end.

"The important thing is we got the result in the end following another nervy penalty shoot out."

Most Read

‘A sleeping vale of sanctuary’: The abandoned Highgate station now home to bats

The station was set to be part of the Northern Heights project. Picture: TfL from London Transport Museums collection

Empty shops in Crouch End: ‘Challenging environment’ sees vacancies rise, but ‘no reason to panic yet’

What can we make of a rise of empty shops in Crouch End? Picture: Sam Volpe/Polly Hancock

Stolen dog Archie back with EastEnders actress after mystery Cricklewood handover

EastEnders actress Shelley King re-united with her beloved pet dog Archie. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Capitalism out of control’: Offshore investors cling to property empires in north London

Clockwise from left: A row of ten shops and flats in Golders Green Road, bought for £22m via a shell company in the Isle of Man; Grade II-listed Furnival House, owned offshore in Jersey; a house in Haverstock Hill, Chalk Farm, that changed hands for just £2,500. Pictures: Google Streetview

Hampstead Village BID: Pub landlord’s appeal against paying controversial levy dismissed in High Court

King William IV landlord Jimmy McGrath with barrister Robert Griffiths QC. Picture: Sam Volpe

Most Read

‘A sleeping vale of sanctuary’: The abandoned Highgate station now home to bats

The station was set to be part of the Northern Heights project. Picture: TfL from London Transport Museums collection

Empty shops in Crouch End: ‘Challenging environment’ sees vacancies rise, but ‘no reason to panic yet’

What can we make of a rise of empty shops in Crouch End? Picture: Sam Volpe/Polly Hancock

Stolen dog Archie back with EastEnders actress after mystery Cricklewood handover

EastEnders actress Shelley King re-united with her beloved pet dog Archie. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Capitalism out of control’: Offshore investors cling to property empires in north London

Clockwise from left: A row of ten shops and flats in Golders Green Road, bought for £22m via a shell company in the Isle of Man; Grade II-listed Furnival House, owned offshore in Jersey; a house in Haverstock Hill, Chalk Farm, that changed hands for just £2,500. Pictures: Google Streetview

Hampstead Village BID: Pub landlord’s appeal against paying controversial levy dismissed in High Court

King William IV landlord Jimmy McGrath with barrister Robert Griffiths QC. Picture: Sam Volpe

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Highgate Albion progress into semi-finals of Middlesex Junior Cup

Highgate Albion during the penalty shoot-out against British Airways (Pic: John Eager)

Why the humble oyster is an eco champion

Native Oysters and culch piles in Essex

Arsenal trio named in Netherlands squad for Tournoi de France

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Davies beats Ofori to advance in Golden Contract Tournament

Hackney boxer Ohara Davies (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

‘Where’s our Cycleway?’ TfL’s Tottenham to Camden route delayed by a year

Morgan Penn with his sign and the flowers, which he put up to stop bus drivers speeding.
Drive 24