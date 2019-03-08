Search

Highgate Albion progress in FA Sunday Cup

PUBLISHED: 14:00 10 October 2019

Highgate Albion face the camera after their FA Sunday Cup victory (Pic: John Eager)

Highgate Albion secured a 3-2 victory over Blacksmiths in the FA Sunday Cup in their first-ever game in the competition.

Albion came up against a fellow newcomer in the only nationwide Sunday Cup at Rayners Lane Stadium.

Highgate dominated the game from the start but it took until the 20th minute for them to gain the lead when James Esprit pounced on a loose ball to fire home.

They continued to pepper the Blacksmiths' goal but their goalkeeper was in inspired form making several saves to keep them out until the 35th minute when Esprit grabbed his second of the match with a close-range header.

In the 65th minute their opponents pounced on some poor defending to score and get back in the game.

Highgate responded by looking for a third goal but once again struggled to beat the goalkeeper and in the 89th minute Blacksmiths drew level.

Once again they capitalised on some poor defending and then both sides desperately pushed for a winner.

In the 93rd minute, Highgate passed it from back to front where Solomon Ofori was on hand to finish off a lovely move to give them the victory.

Stand-in captain Robert Magwood said: "It was a crazy game to be part of. We dominated for 85 minutes, but almost came undone by a spirited fightback from the opposition.

"We started very strongly, dominated possession and went into a deserved 2-0 lead.

"It could've easily been six or seven but their keeper put in a sublime performance and kept them in the game.

"Second half started as we had finished the first, dominating possession and creating plenty of opportunities but a bit of fortune earned Blacksmiths a way back into the game with a sliced clearance putting their striker through and the away team then grabbed an equaliser.

"The game then became end-to-end in the final couple of minutes amd we showed great character and determination with substitute Solomon Ofori grabbing the winner after a great team move."

Highgate Albion will now face Essex-based side Palmers FC in the second round on Sunday, November 10.

