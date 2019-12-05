Search

Highgate Albion progress into cup semi-final with victory over Baiteze

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 December 2019

Highgate Albion in action against Baiteze Squad (Pic: John Eager)

Highgate Albion in action against Baiteze Squad (Pic: John Eager)

Highgate Albion progressed into the semi-final of the London Sunday Challenge Cup with a 3-1 victory over YouTube sensation Baiteze Squad on Sunday.

Highgate took a strong squad to the game but were still underdogs in many peoples opinions.

The game began and Highgate quickly gained control of the match but during a dominant first-half, but they could not find a breakthrough and both teams went in level at half-time.

Albion was forced into the first-half substitution with Lion Docaj coming in midfield.

The second-half bagan with Baiteze starting the brighter and soon finding themselves 1-0 up in the 55th minute.

The goal forced manager Adam Shahein into bring James Esprit off the bench and the attacker almost had an instant impact as he beat two men but fired a shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Highgate did however find themselves level in the 66th minute when Soloman Soluman Ofori broke down the right before laying off to Lion Docja who slotted home.

Esprit worked his way into the box and set up Ofori in the 80th minute but the latter had his effort saved on the goal line by the Baiteze player with his hand.

They were awarded a penalty and Baiteze were down to 10-men with ten minutes to go in the match.

Bradley Osborne stepped up and slotted home from the penalty spot to give them a 2-1 lead.

Baiteze then threw men forward and were soon reduced to nine-men for a sin bin offence.

Esprit then scored a backheel for the second cup match in a row to seal a 3-1 win for Highgate.

They will now face Gower All-stars in the semi-finals of the cup competition.

Highgate now find themselves in the Middlesex County Cup, London Sunday Challenge Cup semi finals and also in the National cup last 32 where they play East Christchurch SSC of Bournemouth on Sunday at 1.30pm in Watford.

