Search

Advanced search

Hendon secure London Senior Cup final place with Wingate & Finchley win

PUBLISHED: 08:24 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:24 26 August 2020

Hendon players mob Liam Brooks (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hendon players mob Liam Brooks (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Extra time goals from Liam Brooks and Samrai Gebrai were enough to take Hendon into the London Senior Cup final following a hard-fought win over local neighbours Wingate & Finchley.

On a tricky evening where the strong wind made things difficult, Wingate took a 28th minute lead when former Hendon man Goldy Capela was played through and beat Jonathan North with aplomb at Silver Jubilee Park.

Capela twice went close before the break, whilst the Greens responded well through Brooks before half-time, but it wasn’t until the 69th minute that they pulled level, Eddie Oshodi stooping to head home the equaliser.

The final 20 minutes couldn’t find a winner, but Brooks swung the tie in Hendon’s favour with a superb left-footed drive from outside the penalty area five minutes into extra time and Gebrai followed up Brooks’ saved shot in the second period to seal progression for the Greens.

Substitute Richard Platt saw red late on for the visitors for a stamp but by that point the game had been won.

You may also want to watch:

Lee Allinson’s men will now take on either Erith Town or Brentford B in the final of the competition which was due to be played last night (Wednesday, September 16) at the home of Welling United.

Hendon will now travel away to Kings Langley on Saturday for their next pre-season clash and have posted details on their website for supporters wanting to attend the match.

They did also seal a 2-1 victory against former Under-23 manager Fin Johnson’s Chalfont St Peter at a blustery Mill Meadow on Saturday afternoon.

Dwade James was quick out of the blocks netting the opener with a scything low drive with less than 15 seconds on the clock.

Shaun Lucien then added a second on the stroke of half-time to double the lead.

The Greens had a couple of chances after the break but failed to add to their advantage whilst Chalfont rallied strongly late on, claiming a consolation through former Hendon defender Riccardo Alexander-Greenaway with three minutes remaining.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘All guns blazing’: Helena Bonham Carter opens Sam Frears’ new café in Primrose Hill

The opening of Sam's Cafe, Chalcot Road, in Primrose Hill. Pictured front is special guest Helena Bonham Carter, with co-owners Sam Frears and Andrew O' Hagan and, in the doorway, waiters Elyas Abaris and Vlad Andrejevic along with co-owner Lindsey O'Hagan. Picture: Polly Hancock

Josh De Caires signs three year professional contract with Middlesex

Josh De Caires signs a three-year-deal with Middlesex (Pic: Middlesex CC)

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

The Dublin Castle and Hampstead Jazz Club awarded emergency Government grants to stay afloat

Madness at the Dublin Castle pub

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Deal for West Hampstead mum’s freedom collapsed in December 2017 according to BBC documentary

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a young Gabriella before Nazanin was arrested in April 2016. Picture: Free Nazanin

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘All guns blazing’: Helena Bonham Carter opens Sam Frears’ new café in Primrose Hill

The opening of Sam's Cafe, Chalcot Road, in Primrose Hill. Pictured front is special guest Helena Bonham Carter, with co-owners Sam Frears and Andrew O' Hagan and, in the doorway, waiters Elyas Abaris and Vlad Andrejevic along with co-owner Lindsey O'Hagan. Picture: Polly Hancock

Josh De Caires signs three year professional contract with Middlesex

Josh De Caires signs a three-year-deal with Middlesex (Pic: Middlesex CC)

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

The Dublin Castle and Hampstead Jazz Club awarded emergency Government grants to stay afloat

Madness at the Dublin Castle pub

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Deal for West Hampstead mum’s freedom collapsed in December 2017 according to BBC documentary

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a young Gabriella before Nazanin was arrested in April 2016. Picture: Free Nazanin

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hendon secure London Senior Cup final place with Wingate & Finchley win

Hendon players mob Liam Brooks (pic DBeechPhotography)

Kieran Tierney hails ‘born winner’ David Luiz’s role in Arsenal dressing room

Arsenal's David Luiz during the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Highgate Newtown: Man stabbed in the hand in Balmore Street

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Highgate Newtown. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

John Simpson relishing more Middlesex responsibility for Vitality Blast

Middlesex's John Simpson (right) in action during day one of The Bob Willis Trophy match at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett.

Josh De Caires signs three year professional contract with Middlesex

Josh De Caires signs a three-year-deal with Middlesex (Pic: Middlesex CC)