Hendon secure London Senior Cup final place with Wingate & Finchley win

Extra time goals from Liam Brooks and Samrai Gebrai were enough to take Hendon into the London Senior Cup final following a hard-fought win over local neighbours Wingate & Finchley.

On a tricky evening where the strong wind made things difficult, Wingate took a 28th minute lead when former Hendon man Goldy Capela was played through and beat Jonathan North with aplomb at Silver Jubilee Park.

Capela twice went close before the break, whilst the Greens responded well through Brooks before half-time, but it wasn’t until the 69th minute that they pulled level, Eddie Oshodi stooping to head home the equaliser.

The final 20 minutes couldn’t find a winner, but Brooks swung the tie in Hendon’s favour with a superb left-footed drive from outside the penalty area five minutes into extra time and Gebrai followed up Brooks’ saved shot in the second period to seal progression for the Greens.

Substitute Richard Platt saw red late on for the visitors for a stamp but by that point the game had been won.

Lee Allinson’s men will now take on either Erith Town or Brentford B in the final of the competition which was due to be played last night (Wednesday, September 16) at the home of Welling United.

Hendon will now travel away to Kings Langley on Saturday for their next pre-season clash and have posted details on their website for supporters wanting to attend the match.

They did also seal a 2-1 victory against former Under-23 manager Fin Johnson’s Chalfont St Peter at a blustery Mill Meadow on Saturday afternoon.

Dwade James was quick out of the blocks netting the opener with a scything low drive with less than 15 seconds on the clock.

Shaun Lucien then added a second on the stroke of half-time to double the lead.

The Greens had a couple of chances after the break but failed to add to their advantage whilst Chalfont rallied strongly late on, claiming a consolation through former Hendon defender Riccardo Alexander-Greenaway with three minutes remaining.