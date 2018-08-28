Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hendon aim to end winless run against Kings Langley

PUBLISHED: 16:00 03 January 2019

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Greens have lost their last six in the league, including a defeat at Chesham United on New Year’s Day

Hendon will aim to end a run of six straight defeats in the Evo-Stik South Premier South on Saturday when they host Kings Langley.

The Greens have been in poor form of late, with the most recent defeat coming on New Year’s Day as they went down 1-0 at Chesham United.

Manager Jimmy Gray looked to have guided his team to a point in their first match of 2019, only for Bradley Clayton to score a late winner for the Generals.

It leaves the Silver Jubilee Park outfit without a victory since beaten Merthyr Town 3-1 at home on December 1.

Having started the campaign brightly, Hendon’s poor form has seen them fall away from the play-off places with the team now in mid-table.

There is still plenty of time, though, for the Greens to move back into contention to make the play-offs – as long as they can turn their form around soon.

Most Read

New Year’s Eve: Revellers discouraged from going to Primrose Hill to see in 2019

Fireworks on Primrose Hill

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

Tens of thousands were said to have travelled to Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks

Hornsey High Street crash: Woman dies days after being hit by van

Floral tributes honour the woman who died after a collision in Hornsey High Street. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Arsenal 4-1 Fulham: PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

Ipswich Road in Stowmarket will be closed from January 7 Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home defeat to Millwall

Ellis Harrison pictured after the final whistle in the 3-2 defeat by Millwall. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hendon aim to end winless run against Kings Langley

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey offered £30m five-year contract deal to sign for Juventus

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal stretches for a ball in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Blackpool, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, possibility of signing Keylor Navas and more

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium (pic Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe announces hunger strike over ‘concerns for health and survival’ in Iranian prison

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Edinburgh happy for ex-Orient full-back Caprice, but hoping for Spurs win

Jake Caprice (far, right) celebrates with his Tranmere Rovers team-mates (pic: Martin Rickett/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists