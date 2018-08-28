Search

Hendon aim to end losing run against Frome

PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 December 2018

Hendon's goalscorer Matty Harriott tries to win the ball (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hendon's goalscorer Matty Harriott tries to win the ball (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Greens beaten 5-1 at Walton Casuals last Saturday

Hendon will hope to avoid a fourth straight defeat in the Evo-Stik South Premier South on Saturday when they welcome Frome Town.

The Greens slipped to a disappointing 5-1 loss at Walton Casuals last Saturday for a third league loss in a row.

Visiting manager James Gray would have been disappointed to see his team concede early, falling behind in just the seventh minute to a James Ewington goal.

The Silver Jubilee Park outfit conceded again in the 26th minute, with Ewington grabbing his second of the match.

The Casuals forward was able to complete his hat-trick before the break as Hendon let in a third in the 34th minute.

There was some hope for the Greens heading into the second half, though, with Matty Harriott netting for the visitors on the stroke of half-time.

Unfortunately, Gray’s men were unable to build on that goal and make further inroads into Walton’s lead.

Instead, Ewington was able to add his fourth of the match three minutes from to while there was still time for Walton’s Reece Robins to score a stoppage-time penalty.

It was a disappointing result for the Silver Jubilee Park outfit, not least because when coupled with midweek results it saw them drop out of the top five.

It has been a troubling few weeks for Hendon, who have just one win in their last eight league matches.

With a busy Christmas period to come, the Greens will hope to turn their fortunes around sooner rather than later.

Against Frome, Gray will be hoping his side are not left to rue conceding a late goal once again.

The sides met on the opening day of the season, with a Ricardo German goal seemingly setting the Silver Jubilee Park club on their way to a win in their first game. Instead, a late equaliser for the Robins saw Frome collect a share of the spoils at Badgers Hill.

Gray will hope there is no repeat of that late drama when the teams meet in the return fixture this weekend as Hendon seek to get back to winning ways ahead of a Boxing day trip to Harrow.

Hendon aim to end losing run against Frome

