Hendon boss Allinson proud to win London Senior Cup ahead of new league season

PUBLISHED: 14:00 16 September 2020

Hendon FC celebrate their London Senior Cup victory

Derek Beech

Hendon manager Lee Allinson is really proud his side have started the new season with some silverware as they were crowned London Senior Cup champions.

Hendon goalscorer Shaun Lucien with a free kick opportunityHendon goalscorer Shaun Lucien with a free kick opportunity

The Greens were rewarded for a magnificent rearguard effort as Shaun Lucien’s extra-time penalty saw them beat Brentford B 1-0 in final at Hanwell Town on Monday.

Although it was not ideal to force players into playing extra time ahead of the new league campaign this weekend, the boss knows it was worth it.

“The cup game was back to front, you should be playing that at the back end of the season, but we’ve ended up playing it at the start of the season,” Allinson said.

“We’ve had extra time in the semi-final and the final which is not ideal preparation going into Saturday, but when you’re in a cup final like that you have to accept it.

Hendon manager Lee Allinson in pensive moodHendon manager Lee Allinson in pensive mood

“For me the London Senior Cup is one of the best cups to win. To achieve that with the players against what was a great Brentford under-23s side, and probably one of the best you’ll see in the country, it’s a fantastic achievement and one I’m delighted about.”

He added: “You don’t get many opportunities in life to win trophies, I think that is only the second time Shaun Lucien has ever won anything, and some players it was their first time.

“It’s something I’m really proud of, it’s not ideal with Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday fixtures for the next three weeks but you have to deal with it and get on it.

“We’ve got silverware in the cabinet, so it makes it all worthwhile.”

Hendon finally start the new Southern League season away to Salisbury on Saturday after an extended pre-season due to a delayed start date.

“The boys have been fantastic throughout the whole of pre-season, they’ve understood what we’ve had to do, and we’ve had to go through certain protocols,” added Allinson.

“It will be great to start the season. Would I like it in different circumstances? Of course I would, but as I say, you can’t pick and choose when you get to cup competitions.

“We’re walking wounded, struggling a little bit, but we’ll go to Salisbury and for me it’s a game that we can enjoy as there is not loads of pressure heaped on us as it’s the first game of the season.

“Leagues aren’t won or lost on Saturday. I think with the signings they’ve made Salisbury will be up there this season as they’re a very good side.”

