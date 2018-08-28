Hendon’s losing run hits seven with defeat to Kings Langley

Scott McGleish, promoted to Hendon captain for the game, defends against Kings Langley (pic: DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Evo-Stik South Premier South: Hendon 1 Kings Langley 2

Hendon’s long losing continued with a depressing seventh straight defeat against Kings Langley at Silver Jubilee Park. Marking this one out as a bad loss was the fact that the Greens not only had been ahead at half-time, but also had been more than good value for their advantage, only for it to go horribly wrong after the break.

Lee Chappell was injured, so Tanasheh Abrahams took his place. Luke Tingey returned from injury and, in a reshaped line-up, it was Shaun Lucien who dropped to the bench, where he was joined by Elliott Charles, back for his third spell with the club.

In the opening 15 minutes, there was little of note at either end, Connor Calcutt firing just over the Kings’ bar after eight minutes being Hendon’s only attempt on goal, but it was more than the visitors mustered. In the 19th minute, however, Calcutt became the latest

Hendon player to limp out of the game in the early going, his previous injury flaring up again. In his place came Charles, and it took less than two minutes and four touches of the ball for him to make a difference. He won a ball in midfield and passed to Brendan Murphy-McVey, who released Abrahams down the left wing.

The cross from Abrahams was teasing and Alex Tokarczyk came out to punch the ball clear. He was, however, beaten to it by Charles, who glanced the ball into the unguarded net.

Abrahams then nearly collected a second assist when he crossed low into the danger area. Two green-shirted players slid in trying to apply the coup de grace, but the ball eluded both of them and Kings Langley breathed a sigh of relief.

Hendon were comfortable with their advantage and although they did rarely threatened Kings Langley’s defence, there was nothing from the Kings to disturb, Howard Hall, Abrahams, skipper Scott McGleish, Tingey and Adam Pepera in the Greens defence. Danny Boness made one good punched clearance and caught two crosses ahead of former Green Rene Howe, but was otherwise untroubled by the men in red.

At the start of the second half, Kings Langley sent on playmaker Mitchell Weiss in place of Louie Collier, who had contributed almost nothing. The first attack of the period came from Hendon attacked and Matty Harriott fired a 20-yard shot which was, by some distance, off target.

At the other end, however, Hendon had to deal with a free-kick from Howe, but it was off-target. This was a big warning that needlessly-conceded free-kicks offered Kings Langley a way back into the game that they had, to this time, not deserved.

The lesson was not learned. Another free-kick was conceded, this time a few yards inside the Hendon half, on the right side. Jacob

Cook’s deliver was pinpoint accurate and no defender covered the run of Callum Adebiyi, allowing the centre-back a free goalscoring header from 10 or so yards out.

Confidence is a strange thing and, having conceded a defensively soft goal, the Greens confidence drained away almost visibly. Suddenly Hendon passes were aimless and runs forward from Charles, Lewis Toomey and Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick didn’t result in the ball arriving.

On the other hand, Kings Langley were comfortable and assured, confident that the Hendon defence could be breached again. It certainly could not be said that they laid siege on the Hendon goal, but there was a purpose to their attacks that was lacking from the home team.

With 20 minutes to go, Weiss delivered a fine low cross, which was cleared away for a corner. Cook curled the ball into the danger area and a Kings Langley header beat Boness before striking the crossbar.

This set up a scramble with a couple of brave blocks keeping out Kings Langley attempts. However, when Hall attempted to clear the danger, Josh COLDICOTT-STEVENS beaten him to the ball and bundled it over the line. Howe wheeled away in celebration, but the plaudits belonged to the young centre-back.

The Hendon response was to withdraw Pepera and Toomey, with Gianni Crichlow and Lucien replacing them. They had little effect and, indeed, the only attempt on goal came from Elliott, who was wide at the near post with a very hopeful shot on the angle.

An equaliser really didn’t look likely and the frustration at the second half performance was epitomised by an awful lunge from Harriott, leading to an angry response from Kings Langley. The referee had the matter in hand and he had no hesitation in showing Harriott a red card.

It was a miserable end to what had become a thoroughly unhappy afternoon for Hendon.