Haringey and Wingate find out FA Cup fate

PUBLISHED: 13:49 09 September 2019

Anthony Mcdonald of Haringey scores and celebrates during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

Anthony Mcdonald of Haringey scores and celebrates during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough have been drawn at home to Staines Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup following their progress on the weekend.

Georgios Aresti of Haringey scores and celebrates during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019Georgios Aresti of Haringey scores and celebrates during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

Tom Louizou's men will be hoping to continue progressing in the cup competition and try match their success of making it into the first round where they crashed out to AFC Wimbledon last season.

They secured a comfortable 3-0 win in the first qualifying round against Herne Bay thanks to goals from Lionel Stone, Georgios Aresti, and Anthony McDonald to bag themselves £4,500 in prize money.

Neighbours Wingate & Finchley have been handed an away draw against Isthmian North outfit Maldon & Tiptree in the next round.

Steve Clark and his men sealed a 4-1 win over London Colney to progress on the weekend with a brace from Alan Fleming and goals from Tanasheh Abrahams and Alphanso Kennedy.

The next round is due to be played on Saturday, September, 7 as they both look to progress.

The winners will receive £6,750 in prize money while the losers will still get £2,250.

