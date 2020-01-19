Isthmian League: Haringey win, Wingate lose

Rakim Richards of Haringey celebrates his winning goal during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey got the better of mid-table rivals Potters Bar to claim a 3-2 win in a five-goal thriller at Coles Park on Saturday.

Roman Michael-Percil of Haringey scores from the penallty and celebrates during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020 Roman Michael-Percil of Haringey scores from the penallty and celebrates during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020

Having seen Coby Rowe and Dimitri Froxylias depart for new challenges during the week, Tom Loizou's men fell behind on 18 minutes as Ben Ward-Cochrange put the Scholars ahead.

The home side were back on level terms just past the hour mark as Roman Michael Percil fired a penalty into the roof of the net.

And they took the lead moments later as Percil produced a fantastic run and shot, which was parried by R'avan Constable for Romoluwa Akinola to score.

The visitors hit back to square matters with 10 minutes remaining, though, as Thomas Gogo beat Jonathon Miles.

Romoluwa Akinola of Haringey celebrates his goal during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020 Romoluwa Akinola of Haringey celebrates his goal during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020

But Haringey regained the lead just three minutes later as Rakim Richards produced a great header from a corner.

Potters Bar were handed a gilt-edged chance to claim a point two minutes from time when they were awarded a penalty, but Miles saved the spot-kick to ensure Haringey took all three points.

The win lifted Haringey up to 12th place, two points behind Bar with three games in hand, with a trip to Margate next Saturday.

Haringey: Miles, Ismail, Demetriou, Richards, Alexandrou, Durojaiye, Percil, Aresti, Solomou (Akindayini 78), Akinola, McDonald (Djassi-Sambu 90).

Jonathan Miles of Haringey saves penalty shot from Bradley Sach of Potters Barduring Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020 Jonathan Miles of Haringey saves penalty shot from Bradley Sach of Potters Barduring Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020

Unused subs: Barthram, Dervishan, Russell.

Attendance: 433.

George Aresti of Haringey during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020 George Aresti of Haringey during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020

Carshalton Athletic 3 Wingate & Finchley 2

Wingate & Finchley remain bottom of the table following their latest defeat at Carshalton.

The Blues had a great chance to open the scoring in the first minute as Charlie Ruff's downward header was superbly saved by Kelton Perntreou.

Rakim Richards of Haringey celebrates his winning goal during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020 Rakim Richards of Haringey celebrates his winning goal during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020

But they struck on 18 minutes when Johnville Renee worked his way into the bottom from a short corner and chipped the ball up for Christian Forino-Joseph to head into the roof of the net.

Ricky Korboa dragged a left-footed shot into the side netting on 27 minutes for the home side and Wingate's Olu Oluwatimilehin shot into the hands of Perntreou, while Carshalton's Lewis White blazed over from the edge of the box just before half time.

The hosts were back on terms three minutes after the restart as Paris Hamilton-Downes converted from the penalty spot.

And they took the lead on 58 minutes when Peter Adeniyi's shot was deflected past the helpless Shane Gore.

Post match celebrations between players and fans during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020 Post match celebrations between players and fans during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020

Korboa made it 3-1 just past the hour and Kane Farrell curled a shot narrowly over the bar for Wingate, whose late penalty from Oluwaseun Akinsanya was little consolation.

After a third successive defeat and fifth in six league matches, Spencer Knight's side are due to host Margate in the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday,

Wingate: Gore, Platt, Farrell, Rifat, Forino-Joseph (Woods-Garness 69), Grace, Tejan-Sie, Oluwatimilehin, Akinsanya, Ruff (Ifil 76), Renee (Kennedy 84). Unused subs: Eales, Sayoud.

Attendance: 448.