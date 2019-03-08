Search

FA Cup: Haringey progress, but Wingate & Finchley go out

PUBLISHED: 18:37 21 September 2019

Chin Onokwai of Haringey Borough (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Haringey Borough booked their place in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 5-0 win over Staines Town on Saturday.

But north London neighbours Wingate & Finchley bowed out of the competition following a 4-2 defeat at Maldon & Tiptree.

Haringey enjoyed a run to the first round proper last season, before losing out to Wimbledon at Coles Park.

And they are now just two steps away from repeating that, after scoring four times in the last 20 minutes to see off Staines.

Rakim Richards broke the deadlock nine minutes before half time, but the tie remained in the balance until Dimitri Froxylias fired home their second from the penalty spot on 70 minutes.

Chiduben Onokwai converted another spot-kick five minutes later, then made it 4-0 on 78 minutes.

And Onokwai completed an 11-minute hat-trick to seal Haringey's nap hand and bank £6,750 in prize money and a place in the hat for Monday's draw.

Wingate were on the back foot early on at Isthmian North leaders Maldon after conceding a goal to Joromoe Slew in the 10th minute, but the Blues were back on level terms before half time thanks to Ahmet Rifat.

Charlee Hughes restored Maldon's lead on 56 minutes, but Marvin Morgan levelled for Wingate for a second time just six minutes later.

Slew struck twice in the space of three minutes, though, to secure victory for the hosts, who had won all six of their league matches going into the tie, while Wingate have just one win from seven in the Isthmian Premier.

