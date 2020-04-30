Search

Advanced search

Former Haringey full-back is ‘bitter’ about Cyprus cap but still wants to show his worth

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 April 2020

Stelios Demetriou of Haringey and Tyreese Walters of Herne Bay during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

Stelios Demetriou of Haringey and Tyreese Walters of Herne Bay during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Former Haringey Borough full-back Stelios Demetriou revealed he is ‘bitter’ about his international experience but hopes he can one day get another chance.

Stelios Demetriou of Haringey who started the season at Macclesfield town during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019Stelios Demetriou of Haringey who started the season at Macclesfield town during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

The 29-year-old has one cap for his native Cyprus – where he came on as an 87th-minute substitute and was booked the following minute in their 3-0 defeat to Jordan.

Since then he has suffered a number of set-backs including injury problems, but is hoping he can find his feet once again to earn another call-up.

“It’s a little bit bitter my Cyprus international career because I got called up when I won the league with St Mirren,” he said.

“I played my first friendly then I got a move to Ross County, I wasn’t playing that much and I didn’t get called up again.

Stelios Demetriou of Haringey and Tyreese Walters of Herne Bay during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019Stelios Demetriou of Haringey and Tyreese Walters of Herne Bay during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

“To be honest a cap is a cap, so I’ll take it. When you get a game for your country it’s a different feeling and an honour for every player. I’d like to wear that shirt again, but I have to be realistic, the level I’m at right now it’s not going to happen.”

Aside from his international appearance, Demetriou has played in Cyprus, Turkey, Bulgaria, Scotland and England in his career and prefers UK football.

You may also want to watch:

He added: “It’s different. If you play in different countries you see the different ways of coaching, but the most I’ve enjoyed my career is in the UK because you see only the good parts.

“When you play in countries like Bulgaria or even Cyprus, you see some bad sides of the game that you don’t see in the UK, and it’s things you don’t miss.

The full-back won the Cypriot Super Cup in 2014 against APOEL with Ermis Aradippou and also won the Scottish Championship with St Mirren.

“In Cyprus, it was a big thing when we won the Super Cup because we were a club that got promoted from the second tier, a small community club with not a lot of fans, but we managed from the first season to qualify for a European spot,” he said.

“We played against Young Boys in Europe which was another big experience to play in the Europa League and we beat APOEL – the biggest club in Cyprus for the last 10 years in the final.

“At the end of the day if you’ve got memories like that, trophies, or even what we did at St Mirren was another big achievement.

“When I first signed we were in the Championship, I signed in January, and we were bottom, so everyone thought we were going to get relegated but we stayed up on the last day of the season and the next season we won the league.

“I enjoyed staying up more than winning the league as everyone thought St Mirren might win it.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Toff’s in Muswell Hill vandalised as flowers lie outside for late owner George Georgiou

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Queen’s Crescent shooting: Police appeal after man in 30s shot close to community centre

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

Coronavirus tributes: Crouch End NHS receptionist Amanda Forde was ‘an incredible and truly caring woman’

Amanda Forde. Picture: The Vale Practice

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, 62. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Most Read

Toff’s in Muswell Hill vandalised as flowers lie outside for late owner George Georgiou

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Queen’s Crescent shooting: Police appeal after man in 30s shot close to community centre

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

Coronavirus tributes: Crouch End NHS receptionist Amanda Forde was ‘an incredible and truly caring woman’

Amanda Forde. Picture: The Vale Practice

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, 62. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Former Haringey full-back is ‘bitter’ about Cyprus cap but still wants to show his worth

Stelios Demetriou of Haringey and Tyreese Walters of Herne Bay during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

Coronavirus: The Hundred delayed until 2021

A viewof Lord's Cricket Ground

North Middlesex duo delighted to get county contracts

Luke Hollman of NMCC during North Middlesex CC vs Hampstead CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Park Road on 25th May 2019

Coronavirus: Tottenham boss Mourinho ‘missing normal life’

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

Wingate shot-stopper Gore says season ending made no odds to them

Shane Gore of Wingate and Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019
Drive 24