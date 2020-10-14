FA Cup: Haringey Borough progress as Hornchurch and Barking crash out

Haringey manager Tom Loizou during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough cruised into the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup with a huge 5-1 victory over Bracknell Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ellis Brown of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020 Ellis Brown of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

Goals from Rakim Richards, Alfred Bawling, Georgios Aresti, Jorge Djassi-Sambu, and Daniel Akindayini sealed Borough’s progress in their third qualifying round tie at Coles Park Stadium despite a consolation goal from George Knight.

They will now await their fate with the draw for the next round taking place tomorrow (Thursday) at 1pm.

League rivals Hornchurch suffered a heart breaking defeat in a penalty shoot-out away to National League South outfit Hampton & Richmond Borough.

The Urchins were pegged back for a 2-2 draw at the Beveree Stadium and then lost 4-3 on penalties.

Isaac Westendorf goes shoulder to shoulder with an opponent (Pic: Terry Gilbert) Isaac Westendorf goes shoulder to shoulder with an opponent (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

You may also want to watch:

Mark Stimson’s men started slowly with an error amounting to a goal from Christian Smith as he lobbed goalkeeper Joe Wright from distance in the 17th minute.

They then grew into the game and found a way to level the score as striker Chris Dickson volleys home two minutes before the half-time from a Charlie Ruff cross.

Hornchurch then built on their efforts and 10 minutes into the second-half winger Ellis Brown gave them the lead.

They looked set to progress into the next round but six minutes before the end of the match Niko Muir levelled the affair to take the game to penalties where the hosts sealed victory.

Elsewhere Barking crashed out of the FA Cup with a 3-1 loss to Hartley Wintney despite taking an early lead through Isaac Westendorf.

Westendorf opened the scoring in the 19th minute but an own goal from Daniel Flemming and goals from Lukas Burt and Sam Argent sent the Blues packing.