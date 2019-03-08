Search

FA Cup: Haringey Boro 3 Herne Bay 0; Wingate & Finchley 4 London Colney 1

PUBLISHED: 09:01 08 September 2019

Anthony Mcdonald of Haringey scores and celebrates during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

Anthony Mcdonald of Haringey scores and celebrates during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

North London neighbours Haringey and Wingate & Finchley booked their place in the next round of the FA Cup with comfortable home wins on Saturday.

Lionel Stone (out of picture) scores for Haringey (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Boro, who reached the first round proper before losing to Wimbledon last season, welcomed Herne Bay to Coles Park Stadium but were frustrated for most of the first half.

Tom Loizou's men broke the deadlock just before the interval, though, as Lionel Stone netted and they doubled their advantage on 70 minutes through Georgios Aresti.

Anthony McDonald added a third goal five minutes from time as Boro banked the £4,500 in prize money and ensured they would be in the hat for Monday's second qualifying round draw.

Wingate welcomed London Colney to the Maurice Rebak Stadium and got their noses in front through Alan Fleming on 34 minutes.

Lionel Stone celebrates his goal for Haringey (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Leaun Lewis levelled for London Colney on the stroke of half-time, though, to give Steve Clark's men something to think about during the break.

Tanasheh Abrahams restored Wingate's lead just past the hour mark and two goals in the space of four minutes settled the outcome.

Alphanso Kennedy made it 3-1 on 78 minutes and Fleming claimed his second soon after to sent Wingate through.

Both sides return to BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division action next weekend, as high-flying Haringey head to Cray Wanderers, while Wingate will look to improve upon their 17th-place position when they welcome Merstham.

Georgios Aresti of Haringey scores and celebrates during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

Georgios Aresti of Haringey scores and celebrates during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

Anthony Mcdonald of Haringey scores and celebrates during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

Stelios Demetriou of Haringey during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

Scott Durojaiye of Haringey and Stuart West of Herne Bay during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

George Kamurasi of Herne Bay and Chid Onokwai of Haringey square up during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

