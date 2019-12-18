'I had players I hadn't seen play' - Haringey boss Loizou laments injury crisis after Merstham defeat

Rakim Richards of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou admits he had players in the squad for Tuesday's defeat at Merstham that he had not seen play before due to their current injury crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Loizou's side went down 1-0 in their Isthmian Premier League clash on Tuesday, meaning they have now suffered back-to-back defeats in the league.

And the manager believes his side were affected by the current number of injuries they are faced with, with the likes of Lionel Stone, Romoluwa Akinola and Scott Mitchell all unavailable.

"I think it was two poor teams," Loizou said.

"It could have gone either way and it went their way.

"They played to the best of their potential and we didn't play to ours.

"We have got lots of players out of the side at the moment with injuries.

"It is what it is but we should still be beating these teams.

"Valery Pajetat was playing with an injury, as were Coby Rowe and Rakim Richards.

"I had players on the bench I hadn't seen play. I had to throw them in.

"I'd not seen our striker Danilt Akindayini play either."

Haringey were also due to take on Potters Bar Town on Saturday but the game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Both Haringey and Mertsham went in at half-time with the scores level on Tuesday but Shola Ayoola struck in the 75th minute to hand the home side all three points.

The Borough now sit 13th in the table and are without a game on Saturday before two local derbies against Enfield Town and Wingate & Finchley.

Loizou believes his side are still capable of finishing in the play-offs but accepts that they must find a way of coping with their injury problems.

He added: "It's my job to try and pick the pieces up.

"There's still time to go on a run. We were never going to win the division but the aim is to get in the play-offs.

"We're still on course to do that.

"Players aren't playing to their full potential because they are not fully fit.

"Lots of injuries are long-term. For the players with knocks the break gives them a few extra days to recover.

"Every club goes through it, I just have to find a way of picking it up."