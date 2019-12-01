Search

Haringey fight back to earn draw with Worthing

PUBLISHED: 10:43 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 01 December 2019

Haringey Borough's Dimitris Froxylias (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Isthmian Premier: Haringey Borough 2 Worthing 2

Haringey Borough fought back to seal a 2-2 draw against Worthing as they returned to Isthmian Premier League action following their FA Trophy heartbreak.

Borough found themselves 2-1 down before Dimitri Froxylias struck the back of the net in the 70th minute to earn the hosts a point in front of a crowd of 389 at Coles Park Stadium.

The visitors Worthing got off to a strong start as Jesse Starkey found the back of the net in the fifth minute of play.

Four minutes before the half-time break Haringey defender Scott Mitchell levelled the score to make it 1-1 heading into the break but just two minutes into the second-half the visitors restored their lead through Dylan Jelley.

Cypriot winger Dimitri Froxylias came to the rescue with a strike with 20 minutes left in the match to make it 2-2 to earn them a point.

Haringey Borough: Beattie, Ismail, Demetriou, Djassi-Sambu (Ademiluyi 65), Alexandrou, Mitchell, Froxylias, Aresti, Onokwai, Durojaye, McDonald (Solomou 83).

Unused subs: Casillas Carro, Panagitou, Staunton.

Worthing: Rushworth, Colbran, Tutt, Young, Armstrong (Budd 60), Jelley, Parsons, Aguiar (Pearce 60), Kealy, Myles-Meekums (Dawes 70), Starkey.

Unused subs: Pashley and Stevens.

