Haringey Borough Women suffer heavy defeat to Colney Heath

Haringey Borough Women huddle together (Pic: Haringey Borough Women) Archant

Haringey Borough Women were disappointed to drop all three points at home against Colney Heath Ladies as they lost 5-1 at Coles Park Stadium this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Despite the treacherous weather, Borough women started well taking the lead with a precise free kick from Amy Haynes.

You may also want to watch:

Colney were swiftly on the attack with the wind in their favour and more clinical in their finishing and Borough found themselves trailing 5-1 at half-time.

Borough battled hard in the goalless second-half but was too far a stretch to undo the damage caused in the first.

Borough are still struggling with injuries but it was good to have Amy Haynes back on the pitch having spent the whole of last season out with a knee injury.

They are looking for experienced players to join the squad, any interested players should contact haringeyboroughwfc@gmail.com.