Haringey Borough Women secure victory over Bedford
PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 September 2020
Archant
Haringey Borough Women secured a 4-2 victory over Bedford as they built upon a strong performance against Fulham Women in the FA Cup last week.
A game between two well matched sides could have gone either way but a brace from Beatriz Kretteis and goals from Jaidene Brown and Alliyah Boyea sealed the points for Borough.
You may also want to watch:
An early penalty put Borough ahead but the visitors came back strongly and failure to deal decisively with a corner gave Bedford an equaliser before the interval thanks to Maya Thrasher.
The second half saw plenty of chances created at both ends but Borough proved the better finishers, putting away three, as a brave performance by Borough keeper Katie Rukat restricted Bedford to one that was scored by Tasha Fensome.
Haringey will now take on Colney Heath Ladies at Coles Park Stadium on Sunday with a 2pm kick-off.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.