Haringey Borough Women secure victory over Bedford

Haringey Borough Women face the camera (Pic: Karla Parker) Archant

Haringey Borough Women secured a 4-2 victory over Bedford as they built upon a strong performance against Fulham Women in the FA Cup last week.

A game between two well matched sides could have gone either way but a brace from Beatriz Kretteis and goals from Jaidene Brown and Alliyah Boyea sealed the points for Borough.

An early penalty put Borough ahead but the visitors came back strongly and failure to deal decisively with a corner gave Bedford an equaliser before the interval thanks to Maya Thrasher.

The second half saw plenty of chances created at both ends but Borough proved the better finishers, putting away three, as a brave performance by Borough keeper Katie Rukat restricted Bedford to one that was scored by Tasha Fensome.

Haringey will now take on Colney Heath Ladies at Coles Park Stadium on Sunday with a 2pm kick-off.