Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Mixed fortunes for Haringey and Wingate in Isthmian Premier

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 August 2019

Chid Onokwai of Haringey Borough celebrates scoring in the Isthmian Premier (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Chid Onokwai of Haringey Borough celebrates scoring in the Isthmian Premier (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Coles Park club stay top of the table, but the Blues suffered a battering at home

Haringey Borough are the only club in the Isthmian Premier to boast a 100 per cent record after three games this season following Saturday's 1-0 win at Cheshunt.

Tom Loizou's men made it three consecutive wins to move onto nine points out of a possible nine and go two clear at the summit from Hornchurch, Bowers & Pitsea and Folkestone Invicta.

During a fiery derby, a total of 10 players were booked with six for Borough and then four for Cheshunt, but the visitors kept their cool in the 69th minute to take the points.

A quick counter-attack set Chid Onokwai away and he raced into the area and drilled into the bottom corner to score for the third straight game.

It was a wonderful goal and the difference as the two teams played out the remainder of the local clash in front of 249 spectators with no further goals.

While Borough at sitting pretty at the top of the table, Wingate & Finchley are at the other end after a 5-0 loss to Bognor Regis Town last weekend.

After a goalless first half at the Maurice Rebak Stadium, the floodgates opened in the 49th minute when Tommy Leigh was on target and they never closed for the Blues.

Dan Smith grabbed a brace and Tyrell Mitford and Jimmy Muitt netted on a day to forget for Steve Clark's Wingate following two respectable draws and it leaves them with only two points from three games.

Most Read

Suemaya Begum: Police appeal to find missing Camden teen who has not been seen for a week

Suemaya Begum is missing from her Regent's Park home. Picture: Met Police

Armed moped mugger tells victim to ‘have a good evening’ after attempted watch robbery

Frognal. Picture: Google Maps

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Emilia Okoalie: Police search for missing Nottinghamshire woman last seen in Camden High Street

Missing Emilia Okoalie. Last seen in Camden High Street. Picture: Met Police

Pep bemoans VAR as Spurs take point at City

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (left) and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speak after the final whistle (pic Martin Rickett/PA)

Most Read

Suemaya Begum: Police appeal to find missing Camden teen who has not been seen for a week

Suemaya Begum is missing from her Regent's Park home. Picture: Met Police

Armed moped mugger tells victim to ‘have a good evening’ after attempted watch robbery

Frognal. Picture: Google Maps

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Emilia Okoalie: Police search for missing Nottinghamshire woman last seen in Camden High Street

Missing Emilia Okoalie. Last seen in Camden High Street. Picture: Met Police

Pep bemoans VAR as Spurs take point at City

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (left) and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speak after the final whistle (pic Martin Rickett/PA)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Brondesbury captain Overy believes side were at their best in Brentham victory

Sam Smith of Brondesbury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Mixed fortunes for Haringey and Wingate in Isthmian Premier

Chid Onokwai of Haringey Borough celebrates scoring in the Isthmian Premier (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

O’s snap up Marsh on loan from Spurs

Tranmere Rovers' Luke McCullough (left) and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder George Marsh battle for the ball during the FA Cup, third round match at Prenton Park (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

EuroHockey: England 1 Germany 1

Lily Owsley celebrates (pic England Hockey)

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal star van de Donk wants VAR in Women’s Super League despite problems

Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk scores her sides fourth goal of the match during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists