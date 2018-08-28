Haringey Borough look to continue winning streak against Whitehawk

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou and chairman Aki Achillea celebrate at the final whistle after the club qualified for the first round of the FA Cup (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough will look to continue their current form in their first home match of 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Borough will welcome basement club Whitehawk to Coles Park as they look to make it 13 games unbeaten in the Bostik Premier Division.

Tom Loizou’s men sit top of the table, seven points above second-placed Dorking Wanderers ahead of the clash.

They go into it on the back of a comfortable 4-0 away win over local rivals Wingate & Finchley to start the year with a bang on Tuesday.

Goals from Rakim Richards, Anthony McDonald, Scott Durojayie and Mark Kirby sealed the three points against a 10-man Finchley side at the Harry Abrahams Stadium.

Anthony McDonald tweeted: “What a way to start 2019. 4-0 win, scored a goal, great team spirit and amazing fans.”

After an even start, there was a moment of controversy in the 26th minute when Wingate’s Layne Eadie was given his marching orders.

The former St Albans wide-man caught Haringey captain David Olufemi late and was shown a red card as a result.

Three minutes later the visitors made their numerical advantage count as Richards fired home after Kirby challenged for a free-kick into the area.

It remained just 1-0 at the break, but on the hour mark Borough extended their lead when Olufemi’s cross was headed home by McDonald.

Five minutes later, Durojaiye made it 3-0 with a superb strike from range after a Charley Barker lay-off.

And there was still time for one more Borough goal as Kirby got on the end of a cross with 88 minutes on the clock to wrap up the scoring and keep Haringey top.

Despite their recent run of form, Haringey did suffer a blow, when they found out striker Chinedu McKenzie opted to depart the club on Christmas Eve.

Manager Loizou said: “Good luck Chinedu, you’re an honest person and a very good player and a true gentleman, thank you for all your efforts.

“Your equaliser against Brentwood in the 89th minute set us up for our magnificent FA Cup run, you have played a major part of our success story, good luck mate.”