Haringey prepare for last friendly of the summer

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tom Loizou has had to rebuild his squad this pre-season and looked at various trialists

Haringey Borough will play their final friendly of the summer on Saturday at home to Westfield.

It will serve as the last leg of the club's pre-season schedule which has been packed with various fixtures.

Last weekend they played Harlow Town, relegated from the Isthmian Premier last season, at home and won by a 4-2 score.

It concluded a busy seven days for Tom Loizou's men, who played back-to-back at Coles Park on Tuesday (July 22) and Wednesday (July 23).

Borough lost 3-1 in the first encounter against Coggeshall United with under-23s and trialists' largely involved.

The following day Queens Park Rangers sent an XI to N17 and a big crowd of almost 300 turned up to watch.

After playing his best team, Loizou watched his side run out 3-0 winners much to the delight of the home faithful.

Coach Johnny Fitsiou told the official club website: "A great win from what is becoming a settled and threatening team. The good crowd of almost 300 witnessed the transformation that has taken place in recent weeks.

"With players still not available and others still regaining fitness the future once again is looking bright."

Borough backed up that win with another over Harlow on Saturday and things are now looking positive ahead of the season opener on August 10.

It was also revealed earlier in July where Mark Kirby would be playing his football for the 2019/20 campaign.

The popular centre back, who spent over a season with Borough and helped them win promotion from the Isthmian North in 2018, departed at the end of the last term.

He will now turn out for Chesham United. who also play at step three on the non-league pyramid in the Southern League Premier Division South.

For Borough and Loizou, the focus will be on their next clash this weekend against Westfield, who compete in the division below the Isthmian Premier, titled Division One South.

Haringey also discovered this week the new format for the Velocity Trophy with the clubs in the Isthmian Premier not entering until the knock-out phase (last-32), which is set to be some point after the 22nd of November.