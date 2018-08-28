Bostik Premier Division: Haringey Borough winning league run comes to an end as they finish 2018 top of the league

Haringey Borough drew 2-2 at home to Merstham FC and finished 2018 at the top of the Bostik Premier Division. Photo: Liam Coleman Liam Coleman

Haringey Borough’s winning league run came to an end after rued chances and silly mistakes meant Merstham FC left North London with a lucky point.

Borough still sit top of the Bostik Premier Division thanks to goals from Ralston Gabriel and Anthony McDonald – both of which have returned to Coles Park since the last time the two sides met – but a clever penalty and some sloppy defending meant the sides shared the spoils.

Back in November the game at Coles Park was abandoned after 65 minutes because of a power cut – and at the time Haringey were 2-0 up.

The home side started where they left off a month ago, when Gabriel gave them the lead within 10 minutes with his fifth goal since he returned from National League South side St Albans.

Charley Barker’s volley from the edge of the area forced a great save from Amadou Tangera in the visitor’s goal, but Gabriel’s acrobatic effort from the rebound put Borough ahead.

Two minutes later Gabriel broke for Borough again and played in Barker who set up Anthony McDonald and his chipped effort was cleared off the line by Kenny Beaney.

Scott Mitchell had a chance to head Haringey two ahead after 23 minutes when he got on the end of a lofted Barker free-kick but the centre-half couldn’t direct his effort goal-bound.

On the half hour mark Merstham drew level after some nightmarish defending by Borough.

Rakim Richards’ pass was short and played in Walter Figueira. Merstham were two v one, and Figueira finished coolly to bring the visitors level.

Tangera kept The Moatsiders in the game with a brilliant flying save to his left from a curled Joel Nouble effort, and McDonald put the rebound in the back of the net but was ruled offside.

In less than 40 minutes Haringey had the ball in the back of the net four times, but three were ruled offside.

A diving header from Ralston on 39 minutes after he met McDonald’s whipped delivery had the crowd on their feet but the linesman’s flag was up.

On the hour mark Gabriel tapped in from close range after he connected with a drilled Michael O’Donoghue cross – but the former Enfield man got in position too early and was ruled offside yet again.

Borough were back in the lead on 67 minutes when McDonald got onto the end of a good through ball from Joel Nouble and rounded the keeper before finishing from a tight angle.

Just two minutes later and Haringey had given Merstham a chance to get back in the game.

The visitor’s broke and Scott Mitchell stuck out a hand when Figueira tried to flick the ball inside him. Karshaney Samuels converted from the spot with a clever one step penalty – it looked like he’d been watching Aritz Arduriz in La Liga.

Both sides struggled to create chances in the final 20 minutes, and a scrappy finish to the game ended Haringey’s 10 game winning run in the league.

The Borough now visit local rivals Wingate and Finchley on New Years Day and will be hoping to get back into their winning ways.