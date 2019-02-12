Search

‘Heart and soul’ of Borough will be back soon, reveals chairman

PUBLISHED: 14:30 27 February 2019

A Haringey Borough flag in support of long-serving, successful manager Tom Loizou (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

A Haringey Borough flag in support of long-serving, successful manager Tom Loizou (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Tom Loizou is on the mend after having a pacemaker fitted last week following some breathing problems

Haringey Borough chairman Aki Achillea has provided a positive update on manager Tom Loizou after he was taken into hospital on Wednesday, February 19.

The long-serving Coles Park boss had some breathing problems at home and after a paramedic had come out, he was admitted and the next day needed an operation.

Loizou had a pacemaker fitted, so is now recovering and was given the perfect medicine by his team on Saturday.

Borough travelled to play-off rivals Bognor Regis Town, but put in an outstanding performance to win 4-0 and consolidate second place in the Bostik Premier table.

It would have delighted Loizou and chairman Achillea was able to deliver a good update on the club’s legendary manager this week.

He said: “Tom is recovering well and it was a real shock obviously, and he was very, very lucky a paramedic was on hand and that made a massive difference.

“It wasn’t a heart attack which is fortunate, but it was another problem he has got which is being investigated and he had a small operation last Thursday and just needs to take it a little bit easy for a short while now.”

Although on paper Loizou’s role is Borough’s manager, he does so much more around the club and Achillea admitted it has been very strange not to have him present since the middle of last week.

Everyone at the club has helped out in his absence though, and the Bostik Premier play-off hopefuls are putting plans in place to try and reduce his work-load when he makes a return.

“It has been difficult without Tom, but we’ve all pulled together and had to make arrangements to fulfil certain jobs and functions,” Achillea added.

“We have basically just kept the place ticking over really until he comes back and hopefully he will be back in a week or so.

“But we have made a conscious decision to lessen his burden because we all recognise he is the heart and soul of the club and he devotes a lot of time and energy into his quest to achieve on the football pitch as well as off it and to make the club better all-round.

“We recognise that, so we are taking steps to lessen his burden and help him wherever we can.”

The perfect tonic for Loizou at the moment will be another win for his team on Saturday when Corinthian-Casuals visit N17.

