Borough boss Loizou not even thinking about National League South yet

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou shakes hands with a fan after the final whistle at Bishop's Stortford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Coles Park club are set to be involved in the Bostik Premier play-offs following another excellent campaign

Tom Loizou has not allowed himself to dream of Haringey Borough potentially playing in the National League South.

The Coles Park club remain second in the Bostik Premier with only three games to go and have essentially booked their spot in the play-offs.

Borough officially need one more point to secure a top-five finish, but their excellent goal difference means they have a chance of joining champions Dorking Wanderers in the division above.

Loizou said: “No we are not even looking as far as the National League South. We just need to continue to take it game by game.

“The first thing we need to do is finish in second spot, although we do technically still need a point to be in the play-offs, but coming second is important to us.”

Saturday's 2-0 home win against Kingstonian gave Borough a healthy five-point advantage over third-placed Tonbridge Angels with the season almost coming to an end.

A fine brace from Lyle Della Verde extended Haringey's unbeaten run to four games ahead of this weekend's trip to Folkestone Invicta and the Easter Monday clash with lowly Wingate & Finchley at Coles Park.

Given Loizou's team only come up last season, hardly anyone would have expected them to be in the promotion mix, but one person did.

“I knew we were good enough for the play-offs if I was able to keep my squad together,” Loizou insisted.

“We hit top spot over Christmas for about four to five weeks, but then we lost two valuable players.

“We lost Ralston Gabriel and Olu (Durojaiye) and also Chinedu McKenzie, who is at Tonbridge Angels, and at the beginning of the season we lost a centre back (Themis Kefalas) to QPR as well. That doesn't help, but we are still holding onto second spot.”

Borough are desperate to come runners-up to Dorking so they have home advantage in the play-offs, which proved crucial to their promotion in the 2017/18 campaign.

Although Haringey already get big crowds, a couple more games in the play-offs at Coles Park would bring in massive attendances which would be a major boost to the club's plans to improve their facilities at their N17 home.

“Considering we were favourites to go down, I think we have done very well. We have reached our targets for this season and that was a good run in the FA Cup and the play-offs, so we have achieved what we set out to do,” Loizou said.

“We have Folkestone away on Saturday and then Wingate on Monday and a win on Monday would more or less secure second spot, but if Wingate lose they could possibly go down, so it is a big game for both clubs.”