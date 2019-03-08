Search

Ademiluyi and two others agree to stay at Haringey

PUBLISHED: 13:00 02 July 2019

Michael Ademiluyi of Haringey Borough (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Tom Loizou has managed to keep hold of Michael Ademiluyi, Jorge Djassi-Sambu and Joe Staunton for the 2019/20 campaign

Haringey Borough have retained the services of three more key players ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Tom Loizou's squad started to take shape midway through June with Rakim Richards, Valery Pajetet, Lionel Stone and Scott Mitchell putting pen to paper on new deals.

All four impressed as Borough qualified for the play-offs in their first season at step three on the non-league pyramid.

Not content with just that, the Coles Park club have managed to keep hold of three more important players for the new campaign.

Midfield maestro Jorge Djassi-Sambu will be back at Borough for the 2019/20 term and eager to impress again.

Boss Loizou said: "The beast resigns. Heybridge Swift's worst nightmare, let's get ready to rumble Mr Sambu."

Following hot on the heels of that announcement, Borough also confirmed former Barking ace Joe Staunton would remain at Coles Park for another season.

Loizou added: "I'm delighted to have this player at the Boro, things are looking up.

"Another quality player, a good organiser and very talented."

Late last month, Haringey also announced talented attacker Michael Ademiluyi had put pen to paper on a new contract at the club.

He enjoyed a terrific first half of the 2018/19 campaign, but injury curtailed the next part of the season.

Now speed merchant Ademiluyi is fit again, he will aim to get back in the goals and help Borough achieve more success against the odds in the Isthmian Premier, which will have a new sponsor for the 2019/20 season.

