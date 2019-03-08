FA Trophy: Haringey through, Wingate held

Tom Loizou, manager of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough booked their place in the next round of the Buildbase FA Trophy with a win over Horsham, but Wingate & Finchley were held to a draw by Hayes & Yeading United.

Tom Loizou's Haringey had hit the headlines a week earlier when their FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie with Yeovil was abandoned following allegations of racism.

Borough were 1-0 down at the time, after Rhys Murphy converted from the penalty spot, but walked off after goalkeeper Valery Pajetat and Coby Rowe were targetted.

The two sides are due to meet again on Tuesday and Borough will go into the rescheduled fixture in positive mood after their 3-0 success over Horsham.

Michael Ademiluyi opened the scoring at Coles Park midway through the first half, with Chid Onokwai doubling their advantage just before half time.

Jorge Djassi-Sambu added a third goal just before the hour mark to ensure Haringey's victory.

Meanwhile, north London neighbours Wingate will have to try again after a 1-1 draw at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

Roman Michael-Percil got the Blues - who have won just once in 11 league matches this season - off to a fine start against Southern League Premier Division South outfit Hayes, netting after just nine minutes.

But Spencer Knight's side were pegged back just past the hour mark as Phil Roberts equalised to set up a replay.

The winners of the tie will bank £2,450 in prize money, with the losers taking £800.