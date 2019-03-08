Marathon man Rowe signs up with Borough again

Haringey Borough footballer Coby Rowe completed the London Marathon in April and raised money for JDRF - formerly called the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Archant

Tom Loizou's team will get pre-season underway on Saturday with a clash at home to St Albans City

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Coby Rowe is the latest Haringey Borough player to commit to the club ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Over the last few weeks, Rakim Richards, Valery Pajetet, Lionel Stone, Scott Mitchell, Jorge Djassi-Sambu, Joe Staunton and Michael Ademiluyi have all put pen to paper on a new deals.

The aforementioned group played a big part in Borough's excellent first campaign in the Isthmian Premier, which will have a different sponsor for the new season.

Bostik will no longer be the division's sponsor and an announcement on the next sponsor is expected to be revealed on Monday (July 8).

Rowe, who ran the London Marathon in April - just one day after playing for Haringey - proved to be a dependable player for Tom Loizou in the 2018/19 campaign and will be back with the N17 outfit this term.

Pre-season will officially get underway for Borough on Saturday when they entertain St Albans City at Coles Park.

The National League South side are one of two clubs from that division to visit N17 over the next week.

Chelmsford City are also set to travel to Coles Park next week on Tuesday (July 9) for a pre-season friendly.