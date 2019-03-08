Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Marathon man Rowe signs up with Borough again

PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 July 2019

Haringey Borough footballer Coby Rowe completed the London Marathon in April and raised money for JDRF – formerly called the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Haringey Borough footballer Coby Rowe completed the London Marathon in April and raised money for JDRF - formerly called the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Archant

Tom Loizou's team will get pre-season underway on Saturday with a clash at home to St Albans City

Coby Rowe is the latest Haringey Borough player to commit to the club ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Over the last few weeks, Rakim Richards, Valery Pajetet, Lionel Stone, Scott Mitchell, Jorge Djassi-Sambu, Joe Staunton and Michael Ademiluyi have all put pen to paper on a new deals.

The aforementioned group played a big part in Borough's excellent first campaign in the Isthmian Premier, which will have a different sponsor for the new season.

Bostik will no longer be the division's sponsor and an announcement on the next sponsor is expected to be revealed on Monday (July 8).

Rowe, who ran the London Marathon in April - just one day after playing for Haringey - proved to be a dependable player for Tom Loizou in the 2018/19 campaign and will be back with the N17 outfit this term.

Pre-season will officially get underway for Borough on Saturday when they entertain St Albans City at Coles Park.

The National League South side are one of two clubs from that division to visit N17 over the next week.

Chelmsford City are also set to travel to Coles Park next week on Tuesday (July 9) for a pre-season friendly.

Related articles

Most Read

Stevie Wonder at BST Hyde Park

Stevie Wonder plays BST British Summer Time in Hyde Park on July 6

Educational partner being sought to keep Hampstead private school afloat

The upper school's main building in New End, Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Swain’s Lane crash: Judge jails BMW driver for 20 months after ‘terrifying moment’ left cyclist seriously injured

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Saving Hampstead Heath one expansion at a time:​ A fighting history

A 19th century map of the Heath by Rogers Field. Picture: H&HS

EXCLUSIVE: New Arsenal kit is ‘10 out of 10’ according to Gunners legend David Seaman

Arsenal legend David Seaman speaks to The Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney at the Arsenal kit launch at The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Stevie Wonder at BST Hyde Park

Stevie Wonder plays BST British Summer Time in Hyde Park on July 6

Educational partner being sought to keep Hampstead private school afloat

The upper school's main building in New End, Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Swain’s Lane crash: Judge jails BMW driver for 20 months after ‘terrifying moment’ left cyclist seriously injured

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Saving Hampstead Heath one expansion at a time:​ A fighting history

A 19th century map of the Heath by Rogers Field. Picture: H&HS

EXCLUSIVE: New Arsenal kit is ‘10 out of 10’ according to Gunners legend David Seaman

Arsenal legend David Seaman speaks to The Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney at the Arsenal kit launch at The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Nketiah dreaming of ‘golden generation’ for Arsenal as academy products look to make their mark

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Marathon man Rowe signs up with Borough again

Haringey Borough footballer Coby Rowe completed the London Marathon in April and raised money for JDRF – formerly called the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Wimbledon: Dart sets up date with world number one Barty

Harriet Dart celebrates victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia on day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon.

Spurs youngster Clarke eyeing promotion with Leeds

Leeds United's Jack Clarke and Reading's Leandro Bacuna battle for the ball during the Championship match at Elland Road (pic: Danny Lawson/PA Images).

North Middlesex hoping for league and T20 Cup success

Luke Hollman of North Middlesex celebrates taking a wicket in the Middlesex County Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists