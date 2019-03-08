Search

Advanced search

Haringey to play Hartlepool at home in FA Cup if they can beat Yeovil

PUBLISHED: 19:41 21 October 2019

Tom Loizou, manager of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Tom Loizou, manager of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough will take on Hartlepool United at home in the first round of the FA Cup if they can beat Yeovil Town next week.

The Borough's fourth qualifying round tie with Yeovil was abandoned on Saturday following allegations of racist abuse.

Goalkeeper Valery Pajetat reportedly had objects thrown at him before defender Coby Rowe was allegedly racially abused.

It has now been rearranged for Tuesday, October 29, when Haringey will have the opportunity to make the first round for the second season running.

Last year's first round saw Haringey lose 1-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Hartlepool are currently without a manager having sacked Craig Hignett and sit 15th in the National League.

Most Read

Haringey Council sorry for email telling resident to ‘P off’

Wood Green Civic Centre. Picture: David Winskill

Inspectors find ‘morale is rising’ at Hampstead school under new management

Heathside Prep School's main offices in New End, as they looked in April 2019. Picture: Polly Hancock

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Three men in the same Camden family were infected with contaminated blood, the only survivor told inquiry: ‘We were used as test subjects’

Mark Stewart, infected with hepatitis C after being given contaminated Factor VIII blood products. Picture: Stewart family

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Most Read

Haringey Council sorry for email telling resident to ‘P off’

Wood Green Civic Centre. Picture: David Winskill

Inspectors find ‘morale is rising’ at Hampstead school under new management

Heathside Prep School's main offices in New End, as they looked in April 2019. Picture: Polly Hancock

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Three men in the same Camden family were infected with contaminated blood, the only survivor told inquiry: ‘We were used as test subjects’

Mark Stewart, infected with hepatitis C after being given contaminated Factor VIII blood products. Picture: Stewart family

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Sheffield United 1-0 Arsenal: Uninspiring Gunners fall to disappointing defeat as mistakes cost them once again

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos (left) and Sheffield United's Lys Mousset battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Haringey to play Hartlepool at home in FA Cup if they can beat Yeovil

Tom Loizou, manager of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Date announced for Haringey and Yeovil FA Cup replay but league game is postponed

Coby Rowe of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Two men arrested over alleged racist abuse at Haringey v Yeovil

Coby Rowe of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Haringey manager Loizou felt he had to take ‘distraught’ players off pitch after alleged racist abuse

Tom Loizou, manager of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists