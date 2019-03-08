Haringey to play Hartlepool at home in FA Cup if they can beat Yeovil

Tom Loizou, manager of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough will take on Hartlepool United at home in the first round of the FA Cup if they can beat Yeovil Town next week.

The Borough's fourth qualifying round tie with Yeovil was abandoned on Saturday following allegations of racist abuse.

Goalkeeper Valery Pajetat reportedly had objects thrown at him before defender Coby Rowe was allegedly racially abused.

It has now been rearranged for Tuesday, October 29, when Haringey will have the opportunity to make the first round for the second season running.

Last year's first round saw Haringey lose 1-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Hartlepool are currently without a manager having sacked Craig Hignett and sit 15th in the National League.