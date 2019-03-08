Captain Olufemi, O'Donoghue and Nouble all bid farewell to Haringey

Haringey Borough captain David Olufemi looks to win the ball from Luke Callender of Bishops Stortford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The trip, who helped the club finish third in the Bostik Premier and reach the FA Cup first round last season, have departed Coles Park

Michael O'Donohue in action for Haringey Borough against AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup first round (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). Michael O'Donohue in action for Haringey Borough against AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup first round (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Haringey Borough have seen captain David Olufemi, full-back Michael O'Donoghue and forward Joel Nouble move on over the last week.

The trio were pivotal to Tom Loizou's team finishing third in the Bostik Premier last term, but have bid farewell to Coles Park.

Captain Olufemi confirmed the news on Sunday and left-back O'Donoghue revealed the same on Monday with both part of the team which came up via the play-offs in May 2018.

Nouble signed for Borough last summer and excelled under Loizou, helping the side reach the FA Cup first round, but on Tuesday confirmed he would be leaving.

"It's been an unbelievable two-and-a-half years at Haringey Borough. It's been an absolute pleasure to captain the club," Olufemi said.

"Promotion in the play-off final to the FA Cup runs and finishing in a play-off position each year. Thanks for great memories and support from the best fans. All the best."

O'Donoghue added: "What a couple of years it's been at Haringey Borough. Countless memories, but unfortunately my time has come to an end here.

"Thanks to the fans and everyone involved for making it memorable and I wish them all the best."

Nouble concluded: "What a year at Haringey Borough, but my time is done and on to the next challenge. I want to thank the staff players and fans for unbelievable support and best chants all year."

It leaves manager Loizou with another rebuilding job, but he saw people depart last summer and was able to still put together a squad which made the play-offs.