Haringey midfielder Roman Michael-Percil insists family feel makes him feel valued

Roman Michael-Percil of Haringey during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Midfielder Roman Michael-Percil is loving his time at Haringey Borough as he says they understand his personality and the place has a family feel.

Roman Michael-Percil of Haringey scores from the penallty and celebrates during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020 Roman Michael-Percil of Haringey scores from the penallty and celebrates during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020

The 25-year-old has bounced around local non-league clubs including Wingate & Finchley, Potters Bar Town, Braintree Town, Merstham and East Thurrock United in recent seasons.

But he now finally feels at home playing at Coles Park since he arrived in January prior to the first UK lockdown due to the pandemic.

“I like Haringey a lot. If anything, I wish I made the move a lot sooner than I did. It’s a good club with great people,” Michael-Percil said.

“It’s more like a family feel and my personality is understood unlike other places I’ve been in non league football.”

Roman Michael-Percil of Haringey celebrates his goal during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020 Roman Michael-Percil of Haringey celebrates his goal during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020

The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster has revealed he has embraced the break from action although he says the stop-start nature of this year is frustrating when it comes to playing football.

“I’m coping fine. I’m still working so my schedule hasn’t changed - just free Saturdays for the moment,” he said.

“I look forward to the restart but I’ve just embraced the break and taken it in my stride.”

He added: “It’s not been strange just been quite annoying really, we started late now we’ve stopped again but what can you do, the whole worlds going through it.” Haringey have endured a mixed start to the Isthmian Premier Division as they currently sit 12th after eight games, having won four and lost four.

Michael-Percil is backing the north London outfit to start pushing on once they can return to action which is expected to start again on Saturday, December 19, as long as spectators are allowed to attend.

The season will be extended to May 22 with the play-offs scheduled for the following Bank Holiday weekend.

If clubs would like to play a fixture prior to December 19, subject to there being no government restrictions, then the league will agree so long as five days notice is given to enable match officials to be appointed.

“I don’t think we have anyone to blame but ourselves for our consistency really,” said Michael-Percil.

“I believe our strongest team is on a par or better than every team in the league, but we let ourselves down sometimes and officials let us down too.”