Haringey manager Loizou sets target of 'respectable' finish after winless run ends

Lionel Stone returned for Haringey Borough against Bognor Regis. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou has set his side the target of climbing up the table and finishing in a "respectable" position come the end of the season.

New Haringey signing Olu Oluwatimilehin (right) challenges for the ball while at Wingate & Finchley. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo New Haringey signing Olu Oluwatimilehin (right) challenges for the ball while at Wingate & Finchley. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

The Coles Park outfit ended their five-game winless run in the league by beating Bognor Regis 2-1 at home on Saturday and were due to face Potters Bar Town away on Tuesday but the game was called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

Borough return to action on Saturday away at promotion-chasing Hornchurch, who currently sit third in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

And Loizou is braced for a difficult game, though has been boosted by the returns of a couple of key players from injury.

"I tipped Hornchurch to win the league this year but they've fallen a little bit short as well," he said.

"Stimmo (Mark Stimson) is a very good manager.

"They'll be looking to win games as well and stay in the play-off positions.

"Hopefully we can just climb up the table a little bit.

"We're not going to be winning the league now but as long as we climb up the table and finish in a respectable position that's all we can ask for.

"Lionel Stone is back now. Chid (Onokwai) played for the Under-23s the other day so he'll be back as well for the weekend."

Loizou has also brought in two new signings in midfielder Olumide Oluwatimilehin from rivals Wingate & Finchley and defender Claudio Vilcu.

Georgios Aresti put Borough ahead on Saturday in the second half before an equaliser from Harvey Whyte.

But Anthony McDonald struck late on to hand Haringey a much-needed three points, with his side sitting 15th in the league table.

Loizou was pleased with both the performance and that he was able to get two new signings over the line.

He added: "We needed replacements for Joe Staunton, Coby Rowe and the players we've lost recently so they've come in and hopefully they fit in well.

"I thought we played very well. We got Lionel Stone back and it was hist first start in two-and-a-half months which was good."