Search

Advanced search

Loizou believes injuries were a key factor in Kingstonian defeat

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 01 October 2019

Tom Loizou, manager of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Tom Loizou, manager of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou believes injuries were a key factor in his side's 1-0 home defeat to Kingstonian on Monday.

The Borough also lost 2-0 away to Bognor Regis Town on Saturday and have slipped to sixth in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Loizou believes his side put in an improved display against Kingstonian and insists it was always going to be tough with the number of players currently unavailable.

"It was a pretty even contest," he said.

"We had a lot of players out through injury and suspension.

"They scored from a free-kick but it was pretty even.

"I thought we were the better team second half, we hit the crossbar and had a couple of chances.

"They took their chances and we didn't."

Jerry Puemo's 35th minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides as he controlled Louie Theophanous' wayward shot and found the bottom corner.

On Saturday, Tommy Leigh found the net in the 31st minute before Jimmy Muitt doubled Bognor Regis' lead in the 78th minute of play to seal the win.

Loizou was disappointed with Saturday's performance and said: "It wasn't a very good game. It was a bad day all round.

"We fell short and were lucky not to lose by more.

"We were still in the game but got an injury. When our player was off they scored.

"That killed the game off for us.

"My concern is the injuries. I hope we can get our players back."

Most Read

Man falls onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Man dies after falling onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Hampstead and Kilburn’s new Tory candidate Johnny Luk says he would back a no-deal Brexit

Johnny Luk on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Johnny Luk/Hampstead and Kilburn Conservative Association

Barron at 50: Veteran Muswell Hill hairdresser who styled Alvin Stardust and Michael McIntyre celebrates half a century

David Barron today. Picture: David Barron

Zahir Visiter: Killers used London Central Mosque to change clothes and evade the police, court told

Zahir Visiter. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Man falls onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Man dies after falling onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Hampstead and Kilburn’s new Tory candidate Johnny Luk says he would back a no-deal Brexit

Johnny Luk on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Johnny Luk/Hampstead and Kilburn Conservative Association

Barron at 50: Veteran Muswell Hill hairdresser who styled Alvin Stardust and Michael McIntyre celebrates half a century

David Barron today. Picture: David Barron

Zahir Visiter: Killers used London Central Mosque to change clothes and evade the police, court told

Zahir Visiter. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Bayern Munich coach Kovac hails Spurs progress under Pochettino

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac during the press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)

Loizou believes injuries were a key factor in Kingstonian defeat

Tom Loizou, manager of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Vertonghen knows he has more left in the tank as contract runs down at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen looks dejected at the end of the match during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Priceless Aubameyang, a lack of identity and Saka’s emergence – Five talking points from Arsenal’s draw with Manchester United

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Emery pleased with ‘improving’ Saka as Arsenal youngster stars in Manchester United draw

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in action with Manchester United's Andreas Pereira and Ashley Young during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists