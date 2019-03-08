Loizou believes injuries were a key factor in Kingstonian defeat

Tom Loizou, manager of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou believes injuries were a key factor in his side's 1-0 home defeat to Kingstonian on Monday.

The Borough also lost 2-0 away to Bognor Regis Town on Saturday and have slipped to sixth in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Loizou believes his side put in an improved display against Kingstonian and insists it was always going to be tough with the number of players currently unavailable.

"It was a pretty even contest," he said.

"We had a lot of players out through injury and suspension.

"They scored from a free-kick but it was pretty even.

"I thought we were the better team second half, we hit the crossbar and had a couple of chances.

"They took their chances and we didn't."

Jerry Puemo's 35th minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides as he controlled Louie Theophanous' wayward shot and found the bottom corner.

On Saturday, Tommy Leigh found the net in the 31st minute before Jimmy Muitt doubled Bognor Regis' lead in the 78th minute of play to seal the win.

Loizou was disappointed with Saturday's performance and said: "It wasn't a very good game. It was a bad day all round.

"We fell short and were lucky not to lose by more.

"We were still in the game but got an injury. When our player was off they scored.

"That killed the game off for us.

"My concern is the injuries. I hope we can get our players back."