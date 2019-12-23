Haringey Borough look for return to winning ways in two local derbies

Georgios Aresti (8) celebrates scoring for Haringey earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough are looking for a return to winning ways in the Isthmian League Premier Division when they face two local derbies against Enfield Town and Wingate & Finchley.

First up for Haringey is a trip to Enfield on Boxing Day, who currently sit six places above Borough but have lost their last three games.

Haringey have not had the best of times either recently, having lost their last two league games against Merstham and East Thurrock United.

But manager Tom Loizou believes the Enfield game is a good chance to give the fans something to cheer about.

He said: "It's a local derby and local derbies are always hard.

"I live in Enfield, I have to read about them in the local papers and hear about them. It's hard to avoid it.

"They are going through a difficult patch as well.

"We need to get a result for the fans, they've still been following us in numbers recently.

"We need to give them something to cheer about."

Loizou has been faced with an injury crisis of late which has left the likes of Lionel Stone, Romoluwa Akinola and Scott Mitchell, as well as many others, unavailable.

Key first team players Coby Rowe, Rakim Richards and Valery Pajetat were also forced to play with injuries in the defeat to Merstham.

New Year's Day sees Borough return to Coles Park to take on local rivals Wingate & Finchley, who currently second from bottom in the league table.

They have won just twice this season and were beaten 2-1 at home to Potters Bar Town on Saturday.

And Loizou knows his side will need to be up for the game if they are to get anything.

He added: "Wingate are near the bottom of the league but they will be a tough opponent.

"I know they're near the bottom but earlier in the season they beat us 1-0.

"They did that on the will to win. That's what we need to do.

"It's about turning up on the day and wanting to win.

"That's something that's been lacking. We don't want to win badly enough."