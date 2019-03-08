Haringey Borough boss Loizou says side must perform against strugglers

Tom Loizou manager of Haringey during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou says his side must perform better against the sides down the bottom of the Ishtmian League Premier Division table.

Borough travel to strugglers Bognor Regis Town on Saturday before playing host to Kingstonian on Monday evening at Coles Park.

They will be hoping they can build on their victory in the FA Cup last weekend and keep the pace on the front-runners or even leapfrog Folkestone Invicta and Hornchurch this weekend.

"They are two big games. When we played Wingate we were beaten, everyone wants to beat the unbeaten side. I don't think they have won since," said Loizou.

"We have always seemed to lose to bottom-three sides.

"The players have to turn up and want to win, all the tactics come after that. If we don't have the will, we won't win.

"The thing about this division is anyone can beat anyone. It's a tough division. We still haven't gelled as good as I thought we would."

Haringey sealed a comfortable a 5-0 win over Staines Town in the Cup on Saturday to reach the third qualifying round of the competition.

They will now take on league rivals Cray Wanderers at home in the next round of the FA Cup on Saturday, October 5.

Loizou's side reached the first round proper last season, losing 1-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Haringey played Cray in their last league game, picking up a 1-1 draw away from home.

Winning clubs will collect £11,250 from the FA prize fund, while the losing clubs will walk away with £3,750.

"I thought it was very professional. We didn't try and kill them from the first minute. We took our time," added Loizo.

"The FA Cup is a one-off game and anything can happen. We've got Cray Wanderers at home now, I've been surprised by the number of times we've been drawn at home."

The long-serving manager is hoping his side can repeat last season's success and make it into the first round where they could get another big draw, maybe even against former Premier League side Sunderland.

"It's a shorter route in the first round proper this time. Hopefully we can get there and draw Sunderland away or someone," he said.