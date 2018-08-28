Search

Haringey Borough boss Loizou pleased to have a break before Scholars clash

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 December 2018

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou believes the rest will stand his squad in good stead ahead of their clash with Potters Bar Town.

Borough will welcome The Scholars to Coles Park on Saturday as they look to make it ten consecutive victories in the Bostik Premier.

The north London club moved top of the league after a 3-1 victory over Carshalton Athletic on Monday evening.

“We’ve got five days rest, we’ve played Saturday and Monday for the past six weeks, and it’s taken a lot out of the players.

“All credit to them for that and we now have a little bit of a rest so hopefully we can go out there and do the business against Potters Bar.”

The two sides met earlier this campaign and played out a 0-0 at the Pakex Stadium on Monday, August, 27.

Loizou is hoping his side will go one better this time round and ensure another three points for the club.

He added: “We played them already this season and it was 0-0, I felt we should have beaten them on a poor pitch, but it’s going to be on a lovely flat pitch here.

“Let’s see what we can do against them here.”

Borough only have two more matches left in 2018, one being against the Scholars, the other the following week at home to Merstham.

The long-serving manager feels it is important to end the year strongly and insists his side are determined to keep proving everyone wrong after being snubbed for the Bostik Premier team or manager of the month for November.

Loizou admitted: “The players were disappointed they never got the team of the month or for me to get the manager of the month.

“I don’t know how they work it out, we won four games, drew one and lost to AFC Wimbledon and made history, but they gave it to the Bishop’s Stortford manager.

“In a way I’m glad they gave it to him (Jamie Cureton) as they have hardly won a game since so if I get this month I’ll probably refuse it!

“I don’t want it anywhere near me, seriously. I don’t know how he won it, call it bitter or whatever you want, maybe if a team wins one game and the next four get called off then maybe they’ll win it.”

