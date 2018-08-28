Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Haringey boss Loizou over the moon to be top of the table

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 December 2018

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou is over the moon as his side moved top of the Bostik Premier Division after a 3-1 victory over Carshalton Athletic.

A brace from Ralston Gabriel and a solo effort from defender Mark Kirby sealed the club’s ninth consecutive league victory at Coles Park.

And boss Loizou was full of praise for his backroom staff, including assistant manager Dave Cumberbatch, coaches Johnny Fitsiou and Thomas O’Donoghue and physio Vikki-Marie Mennell.

“Well over the moon, and all the credit goes to what I call my coaching staff, but they’re volunteers,” he said.

“What we’ve achieved here together off the field is phenomenal and the players well they speak for themselves.

“I think the staff members are just as much heroes as the players are, but we’ve won nothing yet, we’re only half-way.”

The long-serving manager was delighted striker Ralston Gabriel netted twice since returning to the club two weeks ago.

“I’m pleased Rally has come back and scored two goals for us.

“If we were a little bit more clever and cuter, and put him in earlier he might have got his hat-trick tonight.

“Of course I’m pleased to have him back, especially with the injuries we’ve got at the moment, we need him.”

The injury list is ever-growing with 22-year-old Michael Ademiluyi on the sidelines as well as the likes of Coby Rowe, Lionel Stone, Joseph Staunton, and a few more.

They also had to go into the clash without top goal scorer Joel Nouble, who is currently on trial with Scottish Premiership side Livingston, after his impressive form this term.

Although Loizou did praise Anthony McDonald and youngster Jordan Edwards for their displays in the match.

“We’ve got Joel Nouble on trial all week with Livingston in the Scottish Premier League, so we don’t know what is happening with him.

“But we had Macca making his first full start today and he’s come out with flying colour.

“We had the young lad Jordan that came on as well and everyone saw just how well he did and we’ve still got six or seven injuries.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Cricket: MCC opens ballot for Lord’s Test tickets

Lord's will host the second Ashes Test in 2019 (pic David Hayes)

Haringey Borough go top of the league with Carshalton victory

Haringey Borough players applaud the fans at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Alistair Coleman author of Angry People in Local Newspapers Q&A: People get furious about tiny little things in their life and it’s brilliant

Alistair Coleman author of Angry People in local newspapers

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Schoolboy who fled war-torn country 11 years ago wins a place at Eton

Maheraj Ahmed with Cumberland School executive Simon Elliott and headteacher Gillian Dineen. Pic: Mark Soanes.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey boss Loizou over the moon to be top of the table

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Spurs activate option to extend Jan’s deal until the summer of 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen heads wide during the Champions League Group B match against Inter Milan at Wembley Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Jose Mourinho’s sacking and the North London derby

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA)

Spurs fan banned for throwing banana at Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in an action with a ‘racist element’

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (obscured) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mates, as a banana skin is thrown onto the pitch by a fan, during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.PA

Arsenal v Spurs: Carabao Cup preview

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists