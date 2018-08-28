Haringey boss Loizou over the moon to be top of the table

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou is over the moon as his side moved top of the Bostik Premier Division after a 3-1 victory over Carshalton Athletic.

A brace from Ralston Gabriel and a solo effort from defender Mark Kirby sealed the club’s ninth consecutive league victory at Coles Park.

And boss Loizou was full of praise for his backroom staff, including assistant manager Dave Cumberbatch, coaches Johnny Fitsiou and Thomas O’Donoghue and physio Vikki-Marie Mennell.

“Well over the moon, and all the credit goes to what I call my coaching staff, but they’re volunteers,” he said.

“What we’ve achieved here together off the field is phenomenal and the players well they speak for themselves.

“I think the staff members are just as much heroes as the players are, but we’ve won nothing yet, we’re only half-way.”

The long-serving manager was delighted striker Ralston Gabriel netted twice since returning to the club two weeks ago.

“I’m pleased Rally has come back and scored two goals for us.

“If we were a little bit more clever and cuter, and put him in earlier he might have got his hat-trick tonight.

“Of course I’m pleased to have him back, especially with the injuries we’ve got at the moment, we need him.”

The injury list is ever-growing with 22-year-old Michael Ademiluyi on the sidelines as well as the likes of Coby Rowe, Lionel Stone, Joseph Staunton, and a few more.

They also had to go into the clash without top goal scorer Joel Nouble, who is currently on trial with Scottish Premiership side Livingston, after his impressive form this term.

Although Loizou did praise Anthony McDonald and youngster Jordan Edwards for their displays in the match.

“We’ve got Joel Nouble on trial all week with Livingston in the Scottish Premier League, so we don’t know what is happening with him.

“But we had Macca making his first full start today and he’s come out with flying colour.

“We had the young lad Jordan that came on as well and everyone saw just how well he did and we’ve still got six or seven injuries.”