Borough continue great start with win on the road

Romeo Akinola of Haringey Borough (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier: Leatherhead 2 Haringey Borough 3

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Haringey Borough made it two from two in this season's Isthmian Premier with a 3-2 victory at Leatherhead on Tuesday night.

Tom Loizou's men had seen off Corinthian-Casuals by a 1-0 score on the opening day at Coles Park and backed it up on the road.

Chid Onokwai - Saturday's matchwinner - was back on the goal trail and put the N17 outfit ahead in the 17th minute from the penalty spot.

It was cancelled out just before the break when Eddie Dsane made no mistakes from 12-yards to ensure it was level at half time.

Borough came out determined for the second period though, and scored twice in the space of 15 minutes through Romeo Akinola and Jorge Djassi-Sambu.

Leatherhead responded before the end, through Daniel Gallagher in the 86th minute, to set up a nervy finale, but Loizou's men held on to make it six points from a possible six this season to place them second in the table.