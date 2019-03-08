Haringey Borough 'lacked quality' in win over Margate says boss Loizou

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou said his team "lacked quality" in the 1-0 win over Margate.

Romoluwa Akinola's deflected strike right at the end of the first half handed Haringey the three points but they were forced to clear off the line from Jack Richards in the second half.

And despite putting a stop to a run of three Isthmian League Premier Division games without a win, Loizou admits he was not happy with the performance.

"We had a lot of possession but were lacking quality today, especially in the attacking third," he said.

"I don't know what it is with our team at the moment, we're either 9/10 or 2/10, nothing is in the middle.

"I think the players held back a little bit with half thought of next Saturday's game so it's human nature.

"We were lucky but deserved to win the game."

Borough will now take on National League Yeovil Town in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round on Saturday as they look to make the first round proper for the second season running.

While Loizou was happy that his side got back to winning ways in the league, he urged his team to do better in both creating and finishing chances.

He added: "We needed this win but we've got to be clinical in front of goal.

"We're not even creating chances, we're not putting a decent ball in the box at the moment.

"We need someone who can put the ball in the back of the net but saying that, are we putting the ball in the box for him to put it in the back of the net?

"That's something we've got to sort out quickly before we play Yeovil next week."