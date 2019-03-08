Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Haringey remain second after play-off rivals lose, but cannot afford any more slips

PUBLISHED: 11:00 12 April 2019

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou at the final whistle at Bishop's Stortford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou at the final whistle at Bishop's Stortford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tom Loizou would have been disappointed with last weekend’s 2-2 draw away to mid-table Hornchurch

Haringey Borough will entertain Kingstonian on Saturday looking to claim what could be a pivotal win in the Bostik Premier.

Tom Loizou’s team are second in the table with only four matches left to play this season and they remain on course for the play-offs and crucially home advantage in them.

Borough have 68 points and are seven ahead of Leatherhead, who have 61 and are sixth and eager to sneak into the top-five.

A victory this weekend could be enough to secure the Coles Park club a spot in the play-offs, but they want more than that now.

Having spent the majority of the campaign in the upper echelons of the standings, Loizou and his side want a second-place finish.

A disappointing 2-2 draw away to Hornchurch last Saturday had seemed to hurt Borough’s hopes of coming runners-up to Premier champions Dorking Wanderers.

Things started well for the north Londoners away to the Urchins as a Jordan Clark own-goal put them 1-0 up at the break.

Coby Rowe continued his great form after the restart with a goal to double Haringey’s advantage, but that was as good as it would get for the visitors.

Lewwis Spence pulled one back for Hornchurch with 62 on the clock and in stoppage time Sonny Dutton equalised to leave Borough frustrated at Bridge Avenue.

After leading by two goals, the N17 club would have been annoyed at throwing away a two-goal lead, but results elsewhere helped ease the pain at full time.

Third-placed Tonbridge Angels failed to take advantage, as they lost 1-0 at Leatherhead while Worthing, in fourth, went down at Dorking by a 3-0 score.

It ensured Haringey stayed in second despite their draw away to Hornchurch and they will now eye a strong end to the regular season.

Saturday’s opponents the K’s are 15th in the Bostik Premier and have struggled for form this term, while the previous meeting with Loizou’s team was one-sided.

Borough secured an impressive 4- 0 triumph on the road back on December 1 with the likes of Joel Nouble, Femi Akinwande, Rowe and Chinedu McKenzie on target.

McKenzie has since departed to sign for play-off rivals Tonbridge, but Nouble, Akinwande and Rowe remain at Coles Park.

The aforementioned trio will now eye more joy against K’s this Saturday to increase Haringey’s tight stranglehold on second spot.

Related articles

Most Read

Camden EU national has ‘no right to reside’ as Universal Credit claim rejected despite 20 years in borough

Adam Zelik. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police investigate two attempted child abductions in Tufnell Park and South Hampstead

Belsize Road. Picture: Google Maps

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Finchley Road crash: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Raise money for charity and enjoy London sights and parks

The charity event will take you through some of the best parks in London

Most Read

Camden EU national has ‘no right to reside’ as Universal Credit claim rejected despite 20 years in borough

Adam Zelik. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police investigate two attempted child abductions in Tufnell Park and South Hampstead

Belsize Road. Picture: Google Maps

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Finchley Road crash: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Raise money for charity and enjoy London sights and parks

The charity event will take you through some of the best parks in London

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tennis: GB squad named for Fed Cup tie at Copper Box Arena

The Great Britain team of Johanna Konta, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Anne Keothavong (pic Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Haringey remain second after play-off rivals lose, but cannot afford any more slips

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou at the final whistle at Bishop's Stortford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Arsenal boss Unai Emery cautious ahead of Europa League quarter-final second leg despite impressive 2-0 victory over Napoli at Emirates

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. PA

NHS England extends anti-HIV drug trial, but Camden councillor says roll-out doesn’t go far enough

Cllr Jonathan Simpson, at Camden's full council meeting on April 8. Picture: Camden Council

Hundreds flock to support Crescent Hardware store after Haringey Council back plan to build flats next-door

Crescent Hardware. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists