Haringey remain second after play-off rivals lose, but cannot afford any more slips

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou at the final whistle at Bishop's Stortford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tom Loizou would have been disappointed with last weekend’s 2-2 draw away to mid-table Hornchurch

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Haringey Borough will entertain Kingstonian on Saturday looking to claim what could be a pivotal win in the Bostik Premier.

Tom Loizou’s team are second in the table with only four matches left to play this season and they remain on course for the play-offs and crucially home advantage in them.

Borough have 68 points and are seven ahead of Leatherhead, who have 61 and are sixth and eager to sneak into the top-five.

A victory this weekend could be enough to secure the Coles Park club a spot in the play-offs, but they want more than that now.

Having spent the majority of the campaign in the upper echelons of the standings, Loizou and his side want a second-place finish.

A disappointing 2-2 draw away to Hornchurch last Saturday had seemed to hurt Borough’s hopes of coming runners-up to Premier champions Dorking Wanderers.

Things started well for the north Londoners away to the Urchins as a Jordan Clark own-goal put them 1-0 up at the break.

Coby Rowe continued his great form after the restart with a goal to double Haringey’s advantage, but that was as good as it would get for the visitors.

Lewwis Spence pulled one back for Hornchurch with 62 on the clock and in stoppage time Sonny Dutton equalised to leave Borough frustrated at Bridge Avenue.

After leading by two goals, the N17 club would have been annoyed at throwing away a two-goal lead, but results elsewhere helped ease the pain at full time.

Third-placed Tonbridge Angels failed to take advantage, as they lost 1-0 at Leatherhead while Worthing, in fourth, went down at Dorking by a 3-0 score.

It ensured Haringey stayed in second despite their draw away to Hornchurch and they will now eye a strong end to the regular season.

Saturday’s opponents the K’s are 15th in the Bostik Premier and have struggled for form this term, while the previous meeting with Loizou’s team was one-sided.

Borough secured an impressive 4- 0 triumph on the road back on December 1 with the likes of Joel Nouble, Femi Akinwande, Rowe and Chinedu McKenzie on target.

McKenzie has since departed to sign for play-off rivals Tonbridge, but Nouble, Akinwande and Rowe remain at Coles Park.

The aforementioned trio will now eye more joy against K’s this Saturday to increase Haringey’s tight stranglehold on second spot.