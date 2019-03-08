Haringey enjoy home comforts to secure play-off spot

Haringey Borough players talk at the end of their Bostik Premier match (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bostik Premier: Haringey Borough 2 Kingstonian 0

Haringey Borough essentially guaranteed a place in the Bostik Premier play-offs last weekend with a 2-0 win over Kingstonian.

Tom Loizou's men moved on to 71 points with a goal difference of +26 on Saturday and with only three games left, sixth-placed Leatherhead are nine points behind the Coles Park club with a goal difference of +14.

It means the north Londoners are virtually assured of a play-off berth, but they will hope they can now secure home advantage.

Saturday's win saw Borough move five points clear of Tonbridge Angels in third after the Kent club lost to title-winners Dorking Wanderers.

Haringey opened the scoring early on at Coles Park with Kudus Oyenuga setting up Lyle Della Verde, who curled home into the bottom corner.

It remained 1-0 until half time, but Borough started the second period just as strong as they began the first and increased their lead in the 51st minute.

Recent recruit Della Verde grabbed his second of the game and Loizou's team saw out the remainder of the contest for a professional win.

Next up for Haringey is a trip to Folkestone Invicta on Saturday where another win could confirm home advantage in the play-offs.