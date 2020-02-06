Haringey Borough boss Loizou hoping to have players return for 'tough' Horsham test

Tom Loizou manager of Haringey during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou is hoping to have a few more players back available for selection as they take on a 'tough' game against Horsham this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Coles Park outfit travel away to the Camping World Community Stadium on Saturday as they look to start winning more fixtures and climbing back up the Isthmian League Premier Division table.

They drew 1-1 with Bowers & Pitsea last weekend before crashing out of the London Senior Cup with a 2-1 defeat to Balham in midweek with a much weakened squad.

"They are having a good season, they're a tough team, we drew with them here and it will be another tough game as it always is at their place, " Loizou said.

"Yes, we need to start turning draws into wins and some of these losses into draws."

You may also want to watch:

Haringey have been littered by injuries throughout the campaign, but the boss is hoping that resting them in midweek could see a few more return to the starting line-up, including Rakim Richards.

"It is what it is at the moment, we're not having a particularly good season in terms of injuries," added Loizou.

"Rakim Richards has got a 50/50 chance of coming back, Roman Michael-Percil is another one who will hopefully have a decent chance, and so on."

Long-serving manager Loizou wasn't too disappointed with their last league fixture as they nicked a point late on thanks to an 88th-minute goal from substitute Anthony McDonald after Bowers broke the deadlock in the 47th minute through Danny Norton.

"Conditions were difficult for both sides and both sides are suffering with their league form at the end of the day, so overall maybe it was a fair result," he said.

"No team played particularly well, we just seem to come alive in the last 15 minutes, which seems to be the case more often than not now.

"We've got to find out why this is happening and try put It right. He (McDonald) was being rested as he was carrying knocks, but we've had to use him in the end, and when he came on he turned the game round really."