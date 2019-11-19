Haringey Borough boss Loizou glad it didn't come down to last minute winner

Tom Loizou, manager of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou revealed he couldn't have taken another late winner as his side drew 1-1 with high-flying Hornchurch.

Haringey Borough's Dimitris Froxylias (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). Haringey Borough's Dimitris Froxylias (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

A goal from Borough winger Dimitri Froxylias in the 75th minute was cancelled out just a minute later by Urchins attacker Charlie Stimson to give them both a point at Coles Park Stadium.

Boss Loizou felt it ended a fair result but did admit his side could have done more to prevent Mark Stimson's men nabbing an equaliser.

"I don't think I could have taken another last minute goal in the 90 something minute, it was heading that way, and either one of the sides could have won it," Loizou said.

"I thought we were a little bit naïve when we scored, we should have got the ball down and put it into the corners, but we didn't we tried to play football and we got caught straight away.

"We scored a wonderful goal and so did they."

The long-serving boss insisted the 362 fans at Coles Park would have left the ground pleased after both side's played out an entertaining football match.

"It was two very good teams entertaining the fans and that's what it is all about at the end of the day.

"It was also a fair result."

Froxylias bulleted his goal home from 25 yards out into the top right corner and the boss was full of praise for his winger.

"Froxy is a quality player, we need to get him on the ball a little bit more, and get him in those areas to shoot.

"We've got a good squad, a few injuries and a few knocks, but it's not easy when we're playing Saturday, Monday, Saturday because of the FA Cup run and the Trophy run we're having.

"We've got to do and we've got to try get the players through it."

Borough also sealed a 2-1 win over Bishops Stortford thanks to a 93rd minute penalty from Chiduben Onokwai.

Haringey took the lead through Romoluwa Akinola before Jamie Cureton levelled the score - only for Onokwai to nab the three points.

"We won in the 93rd minute, again it's not good for the heart, especially as the week before we lost in the last minute."