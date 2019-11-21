Search

Haringey Borough crash out of the FA Trophy

PUBLISHED: 09:56 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 24 November 2019

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou during the FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay match at Coles Park Stadium, London.

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou during the FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay match at Coles Park Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

FA Trophy: Haringey Borough 1 Hemel Hempstead 4

Haringey Borough crashed out of the FA Trophy with a 4-1 defeat to National League South outfit Hemel Hempstead.

A brace from Sam Ashford and goals from Jacques Krohomouh and Liam Nash sealed the Tudors progress despite a late consolation goal from the hosts Joseph Staunton at Coles Park Stadium.

Sammy Moore's men will now move onto the fourth qualifying round of the competition while Haringey focus back on league action.

Youngster Ashford broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute of play and they took that lead into the half-time break.

The former Concord Rangers man then netted his second of the game just five minutes into the second-half to put Hemel in control.

Krohomouh then stretched their lead to 3-1 before former Gillingham striker Nash made it 4-0 with just seven minutes left in the encounter.

Borough substitute Joseph Staunton then pulled a goal back on the stroke of full-time but it was too little too late.

Haringey Borough: Casillas Carro, Kisitu, Demetriou, Durojaiye, Alexandrou, Rowe (Staunton 67), Ademiluyi, Aresti (Mitchell 67), Onokwai, Froxylias (Panagiotou 72).

Unused subs: Akinola, Beattie, Djassi-Sambu, Ismali.

